BBC to provide radio commentary of England’s T20 tour in Pakistan remotely for ‘logistical reasons’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

BBC radio will comment on England’s historic tour of Pakistan via television footage beamed to their UK studios, despite owning the broadcasting rights to the Twenty20 series.

A member of the Test Match Special team said the decision was made for “logistical reasons” but a sports journalist would be present in Karachi, the venue for four matches in six days, from Tuesday.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years and will return for three tests in December. The BBC also owns the rights to it.

A BBC spokesperson said: ‘How we cover events may vary but we guarantee our audiences will get all the action they expect from 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra with commentary and live coverage of the series.’

However, the lack of presence on the ground this month was brought into focus when one of Beeb’s own commentators Aatif Nawaz tweeted: ‘To anyone who asks: Yes… I will be part of the BBC’s broadcasting team for England’s T20 & Test Pakistan series.

“We are broadcasting the T20s remotely from the UK and the tests directly from Pakistan. I don’t make these decisions. I just call the games when and where I’m asked.’

Sky Sports will receive their feed from the Pakistan Cricket Board, which will host broadcasters and will include Sky’s Mark Butcher in their squad for the seven-match series.

The former England opener will also be featured in live links to host Ian Ward back at Sky.