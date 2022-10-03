BBC Three star who appeared in dwarfism reality show died after overdosing on antipsychotic drug

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A BBC Three star who appeared in reality TV show Small Teen Bigger World died after taking an overdose of the anti-psychotic drug Quetiapine, an inquest has heard.

Jasmine Burkitt, 28, died at her home in Bodelwyddan, North Wales, in June earlier this year – 12 years after she shot to fame in the four-part documentary.

At 3’11 tall, she was determined to show that she was just like any other teenager and won praise for her honesty as she shared details of her daily life.

But speaking at the opening of her inquest today, coroner John Gittins at Ruthin said there had been a decline in her mental health.

She subsequently became one found unresponsive in a tent where she had been staying with her fiance Lewis Burke, who had been in hospital at the time of the tragic incident for straight heart surgery.

‘Jazz’ was identified by her partner’s mother who had found her.

Tests later showed she died of toxicity from Quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication used to treat depression.

Her death left her family and friends ‘devastated’.

Both Burkitt (pictured) and her mother Bev suffered from an undiagnosed form of dwarfism for which doctors were unable to find a cause

Her beloved fiance Mr Burke paid tribute on social media: ‘She is the most incredible human being to ever walk this planet, the strongest, funniest, kindest and most decent person I have ever known.

‘I’m really devastated. She changed my life forever and I will never be the same.’

Her grandfather Norman Burkitt said her death had rocked her family.

“She was a great girl – so clever and skilled with her drawings and things,” Mr Burkitt said. ‘She broke all sorts of ratings records on the BBC and won two awards.

‘This has broken us, we have not slept. Everyone will miss her.’

Small Teen, Bigger World aired in July 2010 and followed Burkitt’s life over 12 months, capturing her 16th birthday, a trip to New York and her efforts to track down her birth father.

She also described her experiences of being bullied at school and being injured after a boy threw her in the air.

Burkitt appeared on the show while living in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, as a registered carer for her 3’7 mother Bev, who suffered from lung and breathing problems and died in 2014.

Both had an undiagnosed form of dwarfism for which doctors were unable to find a cause.

Both Burkitt (pictured) and her mother Bev suffered from an undiagnosed form of dwarfism for which doctors were unable to find a cause

Last year Burkitt and her partner lived in a tent in Welsh woodland after they were unable to secure a council property.

They described their experiences camping in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, with their dog Loki, on social media.

Burkitt, a talented photographer, said their camping life was ‘magical’.

She wrote: ‘I think tent life has saved us and made us. Of course there are downsides as I’m a bit more vulnerable with my health history.’

‘Some of the days during the summer living beside a river are some of the happiest I have ever spent. I really like being away from people and just being in nature.’

In an Instagram post in January, Burkitt told her 3,500 followers that she had been hospitalized for her physical and later mental health, but was looking forward to rejoining Lewis and their dog.

The couple had recently acquired a caravan and planned to convert it into a home.

A full inquest into her death will take place at a later date.