BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards: Host Alex Scott looks gorgeous in a black halterneck gown

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alex Scott appeared in high spirits as she arrived at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards in Manchester on Wednesday.

The TV personality, 38, hosted the star-studded evening alongside fellow stars Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding.

Alex looked chic in a black halter dress with keyhole details and a jeweled neckline.

Hanging out: Alex Scott, 38, appeared in high spirits as she arrived at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards in Manchester on Wednesday

The dress hugged every inch of her gorgeous figure and she completed the look with a pair of shimmering heels.

She accentuated her features with makeup and smoothed her raven-black locks into a ponytail.

Alex peered around the red carpet before posing with her co-hosts and taking the stage.

Having fun: Alex looked chic in a black halter dress with keyhole details and a jeweled neckline

Hosts: Alex (far right) hosted the star-studded evening alongside fellow stars Gary Lineker (left) Gabby Logan (centre) and Clare Balding (right)

Lioness Beth is the firm favorite to win this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award after leading the Lionesses to their first major trophy at Euro 2022.

The Arsenal player won the Golden Boot for top scorer and was named player of the tournament in England’s historic triumph over the summer.

Beth is joined on the shortlist by England cricket captain Ben Stokes, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan, gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curler Eve Muirhead and runner Jake Wightman.

Have fun: Alex lurked around the red carpet before posing with her fellow presenters and taking the stage

Sensational: She accentuated her features with makeup and smoothed her raven black locks into a ponytail

Awards: The Awards Ceremony celebrates the last 12 months of the sport, with the grand prize being judged through a public vote

The awards ceremony will celebrate the last 12 months of the sport, with the grand prize being judged through a public vote.

And if the bookmakers are to be believed, Beth will become only the sixth – and first female – footballer to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year in the award’s 68-year history.

He joins legends like Bobby Moore, Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

Speaking to MailOnline ahead of the ceremony, Beth grinned, “They’re not bad people to stand next to you, are they?”

Posing: Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero and the Helen Rollason Award, also up for grabs

Relaxed: The hosts seemed relaxed and cheerful before the start of the show

‘I’d take that. I think I’d die happy if I went beside them.”

The Arsenal striker scored six goals and provided five assists as the Lionesses triumphed in the Women’s European Championship last summer and were named player of the tournament.

Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero and the Helen Rollason Award are also up for grabs.