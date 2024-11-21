BBC reporter storms out of ‘interview’ with Logan Paul after he sent a LOOKALIKE to replace him – and then sent a legal warning

A BBC reporter stormed out of an interview after a stunt double arrived in place of Logan Paul in a recent documentary.

The YouTube star faces accusations of misleading his followers about cryptocurrency investments by promoting coins without disclosing his own financial interests.

According to the BBC, Paul promoted cryptocurrency investments among his followers without disclosing his own financial interests in them, which would have caused investment prices to skyrocket. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The broadcaster also claimed that after the YouTuber-turned-boxer tweeted about cryptocurrencies in 2021, an anonymous crypto wallet, which stores keys for cryptocurrency transactions and allows its owners to manage their funds, was connected to his wallet. public and negotiated. profit of $120,000 (£95,000).

In a BBC documentary, titled Logan Paul: Bad Influence, journalist Matt Shea attempted to interview the social media personality turned WWE star over the allegations.

The show begins with Shea traveling to Puerto Rico to visit the gym owned by Logan and his brother Jake Paul, who recently defeated Mike Tyson in a controversial boxing match.

The BBC claims that Paul’s team “insisted” that they fly to the Caribbean island through Storm Ernesto, but instead of meeting Paul himself, Shea had the interesting experience of meeting a double.

After noticing that there were a “suspicious” number of cameras in the room, with the staging already set up before Shea’s arrival, the reporter finally realizes why.

“You look different,” he says, smiling as he understands what’s going on.

‘I’m locked in, ready for this interview, do you have any questions?’ Paul’s double answers.

“I have to say, the real Logan Paul looks very different,” Shea responds, before asking the rest of the social media star’s team: “Is Logan coming?”

The stuntman goes on to claim that he’s a “serious person,” before Shea finally realizes he’s not making any progress and says, “Let’s get out of here, I’m not doing this.”

However, before he can leave, a group arrives at the room holding signs with Shea’s face on them, as the fake Paul approaches him with a microphone as the group chants seemingly anti-BBC messages.

“So instead of defending himself against the allegations we’ve been investigating, Logan decided to troll us,” Shea continues via voiceover.

Shea then leaves the interview after admitting that “I’m not doing this” to the double.

‘Minutes after leaving the gym, we received a letter from lawyers on behalf of Logan Paul, warning us not to publish our allegations.

“But these accusations against him are not going away; in fact, they have been building up since 2021.”

The BBC also claims that in 2021, the YouTuber shared a post on social media about a particular crypto currency, and that “an anonymous crypto wallet with close connections to his public wallet had traded the coin.”

The anonymous wallet is claimed to have made $121,000 (£92,000) in profits.

Paul is currently facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit over failed crypto project CryptoZoo amid fraud allegations.

The influencer launched the project in 2021 only to encounter controversy a year later when YouTube channel Coffeezilla produced a three-part documentary series accusing Paul and his company of scamming users.

The game was supposed to allow users to purchase base egg NFTs that would be seen and turned into animal NFTs, which could then be breaded with other NFTs.

To generate $ZOO tokens, the in-game currency, users would have to hatch eggs.

Unfortunately, the game did not perform as expected and later became the subject of a class action lawsuit.

Paul, who has denied defrauding anyone, has pointed the finger at the games’ creators.

But despite his insistence that he is not to blame, he has offered a $2.3 million buyback program aimed at solving the problem.

“I’m going to take care of the people who made me look like this was a scam perpetrated by me,” Paul said. ‘I didn’t make any fucking money, bro. I lost half a million dollars on this.