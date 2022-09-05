BBC relaunches Survivor gameshow as they continue to rehash ITV programmes after Gladiators return

The early 2000s show Survivor will return to UK television screens next year, having been commissioned by the BBC as the broadcaster continues to rerun old ITV shows.

Just two weeks after announcing the return of fan-favorite Gladiators, BBC One and BBC iPlayer will welcome 16-hour episodes of the physical and psychological game show Survivor, which first aired in 2001.

A collection of 20 players, selected from across the UK, will be divided into two ‘tribes’ and compete against each other in a series of challenges while stranded in a tropical location to be crowned Ultimate Survivor.

It’s back! ITV Gameshow Survivor will return to UK television screens in 2023 after being commissioned by the BBC as the broadcaster continues to rerun old ITV shows

After a series of eliminations that will take place at the iconic tribal council, the tribes will eventually merge before one person takes away a cash prize and proves they have what it takes to be the ultimate survivor.

Survivor turns 25 this year and is one of the most watched reality entertainment formats around the world and has been ranked as the number one “Best Reality Show of All Time” by Variety Magazine.

To date, 50 versions of the series have been commissioned worldwide, first broadcast in Sweden in 1997. The US version, broadcast by CBS, will soon air its 43rd series.

Survivors was axed by ITV after the second series failed to increase viewership in 2002.

Survival of the fittest: 20 select players from across the UK will be split into two ‘tribes’ and compete against each other in a series of challenges while trapped in a tropical location

Shortly after, in August 2002, the broadcaster introduced I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here! which had many similarities to Survivor, welcomed huge success and huge ratings.

Kate Phillips, director of Unscripted at the BBC, says: ‘Survivor is a worldwide television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to UK audiences in a uniquely BBC way is indeed a very exciting prospect.’

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment says; Survivor isn’t ‘the best game show on Earth’ for nothing – it has it all – reality, adventure, drama and the ultimate game.

And pose! The return of the game show Survivor comes just two weeks after the BBC announced the return of fan-favorite Gladiators (pictured, 1990’s The Girls with Jeremy Guscott)

“I can’t wait to work as boots on the ground with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to create this epic series for the BBC.”

Survivor is a Remarkable Entertainment, a Banijay UK company, producing for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and was commissioned by Kate Phillips in her capacity as Director of Entertainment Commissioning.

The hit 90s TV show Gladiators, also announced to return on the BBC next year, saw audience members compete against the cast of bodybuilders and gymnasts, known as Gladiators, and ran for eight series before it ended in 2000.

Increase muscle strength! Gladiators, originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, will air next year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (pictured, Wolf of the show, who played eight series on it)

The broadcaster confirmed that the show will make a comeback with an 11-episode run and will welcome a new generation of “superhumans” who will compete against contestants in the “ultimate test of speed and strength.”

Originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, the program will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will feature a host of new games alongside the classic challenges fans have long known and loved.

Each show ends with the ultimate fan favorite challenge – the intense obstacle course known as The Eliminator.

The rebooted program will be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023, with the new hosts yet to be announced.

Viewers, are you READY?! The hit 90s TV show Gladiators will return to the screen next year after more than 20 years, confirmed

At its peak, Gladiators – broadcast from 1992 to 2000 – drew large crowds to the ITV slot on Saturday night as the famous call of ‘Contenders Ready? Gladiators Ready?’ echoed across the TV screens.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted, said of the reboot: ‘Gladiators are back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You have to tune in to find out.”

Created by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK, Scot Cru, executive vice president of global formats and Unscripted Content for MGM Television, added: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers around the world.

“We are delighted to bring this respected series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our British Gladiators.”

Dan Baldwin, director of Hungry Bear, said of the show’s big comeback, “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return.

What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant ladyfingers, elite athletes and a pinch of pantomime?

“Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized superstars landing on your screens on BBC One and iPlayer.”

The classic show, originally broadcast on ITV, made famous names of the Gladiators including Jet, Lightening, the Wolf, Nightshade, Hunter and Warrior.

The format – which originated in the US – traveled to Australia, South Africa, Russia, Finland, Germany, Nigeria, Denmark and Sweden.