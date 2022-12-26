BBC reigns in Christmas Day ratings battle as King’s first speech tops most watched

The BBC won the ratings battle for Christmas Day, with the King’s First Christmas Speech being the most watched programme.

King Carlos III used his speech to pay tribute to his late mother and thanked the public for their messages of support after her death earlier this year.

Delivering the king’s first festive speech since 1951, the new monarch said he remained deeply moved by the “love and sympathy he has shown our entire family” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

About 8.1 million people tuned in to watch King Charles, with a peak of 8.3 million and 54.1 percent of the audience.

The BBC also took the crown for the next five most watched programmes, with ITV limping into second place with positions seven, nine and ten.

In second place was the Christmas special Strictly Come Dancing, which was won by Alexandra Mardell.

Up to 5.4 million people watched her fight against competition from Nicola Roberts, Larry Lamb, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Rosie Ramsey and George Webster.

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel was just behind, with viewing figures of 4.8 million peaking at 5.2 million.

Call The Midwife narrowly missed out on the top three, with a viewership of 4.5 million.

However, EastEnders only managed to raise 3.2 million for their Christmas Day special, in which they apparently killed off fan favorite Danny Dyer.

While this was an increase of 0.3 million from last year’s 2.9 million viewers, it meant that the soap was ranked eighth, behind Aladdin, Ghosts and Doc Martin.

However, it managed to beat out competition from rivals Coronation Street and Emmerdale, which only managed 2.8 million and 2.6 million respectively.

Meanwhile, for ITV, the best performing shows were Corrie, Ant and Dec’s Christmas Limitless Win and The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special.

The divisive Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special managed just 2.4 million on BBC One.

While Channel 4 managed to break into the top 20, with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Gogglebox 2022 and The Great Festive Pottery Throwdown.