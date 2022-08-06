BBC offers Holly Willoughby big-money deal to host relaunch of hit Gladiators show 

Holly Willoughby has landed a big-money deal from the BBC to host the new version of the iconic show Gladiators.

The This Morning host has been approached for the role previously filled by Ulrika Jonsson, as part of the Beeb’s plan to make her her golden girl.

Sources say the show, which will air on Saturday night and be made by Hungry Bear, the production company of Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin, will cost the BBC “a considerable amount of money” and will need a big name. because not attracting viewers is not an option.

One told The Mail on Sunday: ‘This is the perfect scenario for the BBC. They have managed to get one of ITV’s most nostalgic programs and there is a place for Holly to put on a huge show for them.

“The bosses at the BBC want Holly to be theirs straight away. Gladiators is a Saturday night program that will reach generations. It may well be the answer to their lack of major entertainment shows.

“It’s the BBC’s dream to have Holly host a big show on Saturday night. Her husband makes it, so they pray they get it done. All the signs are there and it looks like it will continue.”

Gladiators drew up to 14 million viewers when it was shown by ITV between 1992 and 2000. It will return on the BBC as part of its effort to boost its entertainment program after years of struggling to replicate the successes of family shows such as The Generation Game.

BBC bosses wanted to take Holly, 41, away from ITV, where she hosts the daytime show This Morning, and have her to themselves to attract a large audience. Her spokeswoman did not respond when asked if the star host had been approached for the role.

However, Holly’s recent BBC reality show, Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof, was so popular that she has already agreed to a second series, which she will re-present alongside former cricketer Freddie Flintoff.

Each week, four athletic audience members pitted against Gladiators—a colorful cast of professional bodybuilders and gymnasts—including Shadow, Warrior, Jet, Wolf and Lightning, in grueling events designed to enhance their speed, skill, stamina and test strength.

According to television news publication Broadcast, the iconic family entertainment show is being brought back as a collaboration between MGM Studios and Hungry Bear.

The film is expected to be shot at the Sheffield Arena next year, meaning there is likely to be a chance for the public to see all the fun take place. The BBC declined to comment.