BBC journalist takes cover as Russian missiles hit Kyiv behind him during live broadcast 

A BBC journalist was forced to take cover during a live broadcast this morning when Russian missiles crashed into Kiev behind him.

Ukraine’s capital was hit by multiple attacks today – amid reports of explosions in at least two other cities – as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s revenge for an explosion that paralyzed the Crimean Bridge got under way.

At 8:18 local time, the BBC’s correspondent in Kiev, Hugo Bachega, delivered a news report on a roof in front of the city’s iconic St. Michael’s Monastery with its golden dome, when the sound of a rocket could be heard roaring overhead.

He stopped his report in mid-sentence to glance behind him before an explosion could be heard ringing out in the distance – forcing him to duck without the camera looking out over the city.

The footage cut back to the studio where a concerned-looking news anchor told viewers that Bachega was ‘for obvious reasons going into cover at the time’.

It was not immediately clear whether the rocket sound was from a missile or a jet. The correspondent reported as ‘several’ explosions rocked downtown Kyiv, the BBC said.

Bachega and his crew later spoke to the BBC to confirm they were safe, the broadcaster said reported. He and his crew went to a shelter and contacted the BBC about an hour after the incident, it said.

A number of people were killed and wounded in the attacks in Kiev, officials said, although the exact number is currently unclear.

One missile hit close to a monument to Mykhailo Hrushevskyi, a Ukrainian statesman, while another hit the Shevchenkivskyy district – both in the center of the city. Videos showed cars on fire in the streets.

Meanwhile, there were reports of further strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia – where more than 40 people have been killed by shelling in recent days – and Dnipro in central Ukraine.

It is the first time in months that Kyiv has been directly hit, and it comes as Vladimir Putin meets with his security council today to plot his revenge for a weekend bomb blast that paralyzed the Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea.

Putin has blamed Ukraine for the explosion, describing it as an ‘act of terrorism’.

Supporters of the Russian president had urged the despot to ‘stop talking’ and ‘painfully beat’ the Kyiv regime ahead of his Security Council meeting, despite the Kremlin downplaying fears of a nuclear response.

Ukrainian civilians had been warned by the deputy governor of Russia’s southern Stavropol region, Valery Chernitsov, to expect a critical response.

In a threatening video posted on Twitter, he said: ‘Ukrainians, leave your cities, especially the big ones. Because a big surprise is waiting for you. Sarmat missiles are ready to attack.’

But it was Putin’s former adviser Sergei Markov who urged his former boss to ‘punish’ Ukraine as well as its allies after the destruction of the Kerch bridge in Crimea, the Telegraph reports.

“It’s time for Russia to stop talking and instead start beating them silently and painfully,” he said, sparking fears of how Putin will react.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back at his counterpart’s terror claims, highlighting Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, which he says have killed at least 43 people this week alone.

In a video addressed to the world, the Kyiv leader said: ‘The constant terror against the civilian population is a blatant Russian refusal to engage in real negotiations.

“Terrorism is a crime that must be punished. Terrorism at the state level is one of the most heinous international crimes, which threatens not just anyone in the world, but the entire international community.’