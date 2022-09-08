BBC interrupts Bargain Hunt before pulling the show off the air for announcement about the Queen  

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

BBC One has suspended all regular programming until 6pm today in light of Her Majesty’s health news.

Bargain Hunt was taken off the air to inform viewers that doctors were “concerned” about Her Majesty’s health, following a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon.

The BBC One afternoon program has now moved to BBC Two.

The popular daytime programme, where two teams are given £300 to hunt for the best bargains to sell at auction, was halted just before 12:40pm on Thursday.

Twenty minutes before the 1 p.m. newscast was due to start, viewers watched as one of the presenters of Bargain Hunt held an umbrella over his head and joked about “the rain and the damp,” before suddenly turning to a black screen.

BBC News presenter Joanna Gosling then seemed to break the news.

Bargain hunting was interrupted around 12:40pm on Thursday when the screen suddenly went black and BBC News’ Joanna Gosling appeared

She said: ‘Welcome to viewers on BBC One. We have received news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision in Balmoral.

“Doctors have become concerned about her health and she is now under the supervision of doctors.

“Clearly she is comfortable and immediate family members have been informed.”

Bargain hunting was interrupted around 12:40pm on Thursday when the screen suddenly went black and BBC News’ Joanna Gosling appeared

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral.”

When asked about Bargain Hunt’s sudden switch, the BBC said: ‘We have no comment on this.’