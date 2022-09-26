BBC football commentators were told not to mention the ‘wall’ after Princess Diana’s death

Mark Lawrenson reveals that the BBC has asked commentators and pundits not to mention ‘the wall’ in free kicks in the wake of Princess Diana’s death.

Lawrenson left the broadcaster at the end of last season after a commitment of more than 30 years. He was a mainstay of their flagship Football Focus Saturday afternoon program for 25 years.

In an interview with The timesthe former Liverpool defender opened up about his frustration with what he saw as a ‘wake up’ culture at the company, stressing that being a 65-year-old white male counted against him.

Mark Lawrenson has revealed the edict he received on the BBC after the death of Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, sending the nation into a period of mourning

Diana was killed in an early morning high speed car accident in Paris

He also lifted the lid on cases of what he felt was hypersensitivity to certain topics, including a directive given in the wake of Princess Diana’s death.

The Princess of Wales was killed, along with her companion Dodi Fayed, when the car they were traveling in crashed into a wall in the wee hours of August 31, 1997 in Paris.

The Premier League made the decision to postpone the only game that was scheduled to take place that day, as the trip from Liverpool to Newcastle was cancelled.

Six days later, on September 5, Lawrenson was working for the BBC at Valley Parade, where Bradford City played Sunderland in a Division One clash.

Lawrenson worked at a game in Bradford City shortly after Princess Diana’s death

Lawrenson, who worked at the BBC for over 30 years, left the broadcaster in June

A minute’s silence was observed before the match and the BBC editorial staff asked Lawrenson and the commentator to take extra care given the recent events.

The program’s editor came to the cans and said, “Any free kick around the penalty area tonight, please don’t mention the wall,” Lawrenson said in his interview.

“I don’t remember who I commented with, but I asked him, ‘Is that real?’ and he said, “Oh yes, that’s real”.’

Lawrenson’s annoyance extended to discussions with younger colleagues around the BBC.

“You work with editors who are probably in their mid-20s,” he said.

“You can talk between the pieces that are on TV at the time and you can joke about something and they’ll say, ‘Don’t say that.’

“And I think, ‘I’ve been here for about twenty years, I think maybe I know what to say and what not to say.'”

Lawrenson worked as a co-commentator for BBC television and radio, as well as an expert

Lawrenson, who played six World Cups during his time with the BBC, recently spoke out against the broadcaster over their decision to drop football results from BBC Radio Five Live’s Sports Report programme.

Reading the football scores at 5pm on a Saturday is part of the BBC’s heritage. Getting rid of it is absolute madness and I’m beside myself about it. What a joke,’ he wrote Sports post last month.

‘Yes, times have changed. There are now several ways to access the scores. There are different media. I get it.

“But I’ve worked for the BBC for 25 years and I love it. I understand, or so I thought. Certain things should be sacred and this is certainly one of them.’