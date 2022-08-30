BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent accidentally flashes lingerie-clad model on newspaper

<!–

BBC breakfast presenter Sally Nugent freaked out viewers after she accidentally showed a raunchy photo just after 6am on Tuesday while reading the headlines.

The broadcaster, 51, inadvertently held up an image of a lingerie-clad model while discussing an article on the other side of the sadly folded newspaper.

On Twitter, fans of the show asked “who folded the paper” while joking that she’d kept them “in the loop” about the news.

“Thank you for keeping us up to date with the news!” BBC breakfast presenter Sally Nugent left viewers hysterical after accidentally flashing a photo while reading headlines on Tuesday

Her co-star Jon Kay, 52, couldn’t contain his laughter as she told viewers about the story of a house for sale with a camel in the backyard.

He joked, “I don’t think anyone is talking about the backyard,” but a confused Sally replied, “I didn’t see… what happened?”

“There’s something on the back of the page. Don’t worry, just keep going,’ Jon concluded awkwardly.

Amused: Her co-star Jon Kay, 52, couldn’t hold back a laugh as she told viewers about the story of a house for sale with a camel in the backyard

Blunder: The 51-year-old broadcaster accidentally held up an image of a lingerie-clad model while discussing an article on the other side of the sadly folded newspaper

But the gaffe hadn’t gone unnoticed, with viewers writing, “Glad to see you updating us on the news,” as well as, “The cluedo question is “who folded that paper.”

Others chimed in with, “I like showing my holiday snaps too, Sally,” and, “Someone’s on their last day at work #page3.”

Two concluded: ‘Nobody cares about the house now…#BBCBreakfast’ and ‘You can feel the moment someone said in Sally’s ear, ‘CHANGE THE ANGLE YOU KEEP THAT NEWSPAPER.’

Sally was announced as the regular host of the morning news program in October 2021, taking over from Louise Minchin.

Since November 2011, she has been working on a freelance basis for the regular presenters of BBC Breakfast and also presents the sports bulletins.

Sally said at the time: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be the new presenter of BBC Breakfast, bringing the country the latest news, the best entertainment guests and stories that matter every week.

“It’s an honor to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most watched breakfast show.”