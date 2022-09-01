BBC bosses CONFIRM the rock ‘n’ roll family’s RETURN to reality TV

<!–

It’s been two decades since the iconic rock ‘n’ roll family reality show hit our TV screens.

And BBC bosses have confirmed The Osbourne’s return to reality TV on Thursday as the family will document their ‘new life back in the UK’ with a ‘funny, touching and honest’ new series.

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, announced his plans earlier this week to move back to the UK with wife Sharon, 69, because he ‘don’t want to die in crazy America’.

The family moves into their 120-year-old Grade II listed Buckinghamshire Welders House after 25 years in Beverly Hills.

Clare Sillery, Head of Documentaries, told MailOnline: ‘Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they come ‘home to sleep’, back to their parental home, much as they left it all those years ago.

“In this new series, our audience will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village… it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”

The reality TV show first aired on MTV in March 2002 and followed the eccentric family life of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy and his family.

Starring Sharon, Kelly and Jack, the couple’s eldest daughter, Aimee, declined to participate because she criticized her parents’ antics.

The first show of its kind, also featured important events in the family’s life, such as Sharon’s battle with cancer, Ozzy’s near-death accident, and when Kelly’s friend Robert moved in with them after his mother’s death.

The series became known for its wild events like Ozzy’s calling of ‘Sharon!’ became a household slogan and his confusion over a ringing telephone became iconic.

The program went on to film a total of four seasons and 52 episodes and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program in 2002.

Their move to the UK comes as Ozzy claimed that “everything is ridiculously ridiculous” in the United States and highlighted the history of school shootings in the country.

He told The Observer: ‘I’m tired of people being killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.”

Despite California’s Forest Lawn Cemetery being the favorite burial place of celebrities like Paul Walker, Brittany Murphy, and Bette Davis, Ozzy made it crystal clear that he doesn’t want to follow suit.

He continued: ‘I am English. I want to be back. But if I say that, if my wife said we should go and live in Timbuktu, then I’ll go. But no, I just have to go home.’