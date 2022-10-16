BBC blasted for using Ashley Williams on Match of the Day after the Welshman’s assault allegations

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The BBC came under fire last night for using Ashley Williams as an pundit on Match of the Day, despite the former Wales captain allegedly assaulting a coach during an under-12 match.

Willams joined Gary Lineker in the Match of the Day studio a few days later Sports post revealed that the BBC pundit had been charged with inappropriate conduct and violent, threatening behavior after the shocking incident at a match involving his son.

“No idea why Ashley Williams was invited to Match of the Day,” a viewer said on Twitter. Accused of inappropriate behavior for fighting at a children’s soccer game and then appearing to be a role model on TV a few days later? Very strange decision.’

Fans fired on the BBC after Ashley Williams played on Match of the Day as one of their experts

Williams – pictured alongside fellow expert Jermaine Jenas – is accused of inappropriate behavior

‘Typical BBC to tape Ashley Williams to MOTD after the news earlier this week,’ said another. “Set a good example.”

“It’s disgusting to see Ashley Williams on the show tonight after his behavior and assault at a children’s football game,” said another. “He’s a really bad example to be on the show.”

Stunned witnesses claimed the 38-year-old entered the field of play to confront an opposition coach who intervened after an incident between Williams’ son and an opponent. Williams allegedly attacked the man in front of his own wife and son and refused to let him go.

The incident took place during a match between Corinthians and Williams’ TSC United in the East Manchester Junior Football League on September 18.

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams (circled, left and right) reportedly assaulted an opposition coach during an under-12s football match in Manchester when he saw his son play this week

Typical BBC to tape Ashley Williams to MOTD after the news earlier this week. Lead by example — Jack (@JSS_1311) October 15, 2022

@BBCMOTD @BBCMOTD @GaryLineker Disgusted to see Ashley Williams on the show tonight after his behavior and assault at a kids soccer game. He is a very bad example to be on the show. — JR (@jayr3377) October 15, 2022

Manchester FA have launched an investigation into the matter after a series of complaints and have sued Williams.

Williams insisted he was acting in self-defense, as a spokesman for the former defender said: “Ashley was attacked and defending himself. We have 45 witnesses – including people associated with the two teams that were about to use the pitch – who will support our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously.”

A BBC spokesperson said last week: ‘This is a personal matter for Ashley and the sport’s governing body.’