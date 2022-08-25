Baz Luhrmann’s former assistant says it was ‘hardest job’ he’s ever done

<!–

Baz Luhrmann’s former assistant has made it clear what it’s like to work for Australia’s biggest film director.

Media personality Matty Mills started working for Luhrmann as his executive assistant in 2020, while directing his latest film Elvis in Queensland.

While the performance had many perks, including the chance to interact with movie stars, it’s an experience Matty hopes never to repeat.

Matty shared his insights during his Not so PG podcast this week, telling co-host Brooke Blurton it was “the hardest job I’ve ever done.”

‘That job, for me, was so tough. It was so grueling, so tough, but also so rewarding,” he explained, adding: “It was never a dream of mine to be someone’s executive assistant, but the amount of respect… that I have for people who do things like that. job… is just a lot.’

Despite having no qualifications, Matty managed to score the nine-month contract and immediately started work.

‘[Luhrmann] was like, ‘I’m less interested in qualifications. I’m more interested in personality and character,” he recalls.

Matty said he worked 18-hour days and struggled to keep up with the enormous workload.

“It was like one of those moments where I really pushed myself. It was a huge challenge and I knew it wouldn’t be forever, so there was a time limit for this challenge, which I really appreciated,” he said.

Speaking of his demanding schedule, Matty said: “I was the first on our team and I was the last to go to bed. I was the person who woke Baz up in the morning and the person to say goodnight to him at night.’

‘My days were completely booked. We didn’t have a moment to scratch our a** from the time we got up in the morning until evening,” he added.

The production of the Elvis film was famously thrown into chaos in April 2020 after lead actor Tom Hanks dealt with Covid-19.

The entire cast was quarantined for two weeks, while the entire production was suspended for six months.