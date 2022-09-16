Bayern star Alphonso Davies joins KSI on stage at his concert, as full back shows off dance moves

After 90 minutes into Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Barcelona this week, Alphonso Davies put on a different kind of performance on Thursday night and joined KSI on stage for the final show of his European tour.

While KSI performed his song ‘No Time’ at the Ampere hall in Munich, Davies seamlessly fulfilled the role of a hype man, dancing on stage and even a bit on the microphone.

Davies seemed to know the words to KSI’s song as he hopped around, and it’s not the first time he’s expressed his admiration for the rapper, YouTuber and boxer.

Alphonso Davies (white shirt) got a microphone to rap along to KSI’s song ‘No Time’

And he also showed his dance moves, because the audience seemed to enjoy the performance

The Canadian star posted a video to his Snapchat sang along with ‘No Time’ last year and teased a possible link with KSI in April.

A YouTube video on his channel where he opened a FIFA pack was: titled ‘Davies collaboration with KSI??’

“KSI is the OG on this FIFA thing,” he said in the clip.

“I looked at him when I was younger, and this guy is just funny.”

KSI donated a No. 9 Bayern shirt after the show as he and Davies posed for a photo

The British entertainer was given a custom ‘KSI’ Bayern Munich shirt after the show and the pair took a photo to show off the number 9 shirt.

KSI previously performed in Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Brussels and Cologne during the tour.

Davies has started the season strong for the reigning German champions, starting eight of their ten games in all competitions and registering two assists.

They play against Augsburg on Saturday.