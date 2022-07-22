Bayern Munich ‘will target Harry Kane’ next summer after receiving ‘positive’ response from his camp…

Bayern Munich have contacted Harry Kane’s representatives to discuss whether the 28-year-old is interested in signing with the Bundesliga giants next summer.

Kane is currently under contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2024, but the England striker previously expressed a desire to leave the club in search of silverware.

That is why Bayern are interested in signing the forward as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement and believe the title guarantee at the club will work in their favor.

According to Sports Bild, via iMiaSanMiaBayern have reached out to Kane’s team to discuss a possible deal ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

No ‘concrete talks’ have yet taken place, but Bayern have received positive responses from the England captain’s representatives.

Chasing Kane away from Tottenham will not be an easy task for the Bundesliga giants, but they are aware that the title guarantee at Bayern is in their favour.

Kane is desperate to add some collective silverware to his trophy cabinet. The 28-year-old has won a host of individual awards but has struggled to secure a trophy with his club side, Spurs.

Kane (right) was interested in a move to Manchester City to earn some silverware, but ended up staying with Tottenham – playing under the club’s next manager, Antonio Conte (left)

Therefore, a deal next summer could be mutually beneficial for both Kane and the German giants, as the Tottenham striker could finally get his hands on some collective silverware and Bayern Munich secure a new domestic title.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn labeled a move for the Tottenham talisman a “dream” and said it was something they would do in the future.

Speak with Sports Image Speaking about his interest in the prolific striker, Kahn said: “He is under contract with Tottenham. Certainly, an absolute top striker, but that is all a dream for the future.’

Kane signed a six-year contract with Spurs in 2018, which has two years left. Last summer, however, he expressed a desire to leave the north London club.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn (above) labeled a move for the Tottenham talisman a ‘dream’ and said it was something they would like to do in the future

Bayern also keen to replace Robert Lewandowski, who came to Barcelona this summer

Kane was desperate to join Premier League champions Manchester City but Tottenham turned down several offers from Pep Guardiola’s side.

As a result, the prolific goalscorer stayed with Spurs – playing under their new manager Antonio Conte.

The England captain made a total of 385 appearances for the Premier League giants and found the back of the net 247 times.

Bayern see Kane as the perfect replacement for Lewandowski – who left the German side to join Barcelona this summer.

The 33-year-old joined the Spanish side this week for £42.5 million, after eight years with Bayern Munich.

During his time at the top German club, Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 games and won numerous trophies.