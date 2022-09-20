Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt sticks boot into struggling Juventus with Champions League jibe

Matthijs De Ligt has taken a stab at former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club.

The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68m move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

His former club have struggled since his departure, winning just two of their seven Serie A games this season to date and suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat by newcomers Monza at the weekend.

Matthijs De Light insists there is more ambition to win the Champions League at current club Bayern Munich than former employers Juventus

The Serie A giants have won just two of their seven league games so far this season

And in one interview with Dutch outlet NOSDe Ligt insisted he had taken a ‘step forward’ by joining the German giants and said there is greater ambition to win the ultimate prize in European football at the Allianz Arena than at the Allianz Stadium.

“I think I took a step forward in terms of team quality,” he said.

– Juventus is a great team with great players and I had a great time there, but Bayern Munich have the ambition to win the Champions League and I felt that this ambition was less present at Juventus.

‘I had a great time, I really enjoyed it. But I felt it was time for a new challenge.’

Bayern Munich won the Champions League 2020, while Juventus have not won it since 1996

Bayern Munich’s last Champions League success came during the 2020 behind closed doors final when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 thanks to Kingsley Coman’s goal.

Juventus, meanwhile, have not tasted Champions League success since 1995-96 after beating Ajax in the final.

De Ligt – who signed a long-term contract with the German champions until 2027 – also revealed that Bayern were interested in signing him when he was still at the Dutch champions in 2019, with the club opting for Frenchman Lucas Hernandez instead.

“It didn’t happen when I think Lucas Hernandez was bought that summer,” he added. ‘I always thought it was a very nice club.’

De Ligt revealed Bayern were interested in signing him in 2019 before he switched to Lucas Hernandez (above)

However, Bayern have also struggled this season, with their 1-0 defeat to Augsburg at the weekend extending their Bundesliga winless run to four games.

De Ligt is currently on international duty with the Netherlands ahead of their Nations League games against Poland and Belgium, which represent their final games before the World Cup.

The Dutch top Group 4 in the Nations League with 10 points from four games, while Senegal, Ecuador and hosts Qatar make up Group A of their World Cup group.