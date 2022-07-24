Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane is a star arrival but Robert Lewandowski has left

Bayern Munich usually conduct their transfer business in a serene, calm manner, with the spotlight rarely on them for too long. This summer, however, was remarkably different.

Over the past few seasons, they’ve largely focused on one tent name, then added when a single squad player leaves here and there. In that regard, this summer has been nothing short of a seismic overhaul.

The announcement of Niklas Sule’s move to Borussia Dortmund as a free agent all the way back in February was far from the ideal start for the Bundesliga champions before the window had even opened.

Bayern Munich have had a seismic overhaul of their player staff so far this summer. Pictured are (left to right) Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman

Robert Lewandowski is the most talked-about departure, with the Pole joining Barcelona

But it all started in earnest with two very public bids submitted to Liverpool for Sadio Mane at the beginning of the summer. A third bid broke through and eventually a £35.1 million move followed.

However, any celebrations of the signing of a Premier League and Champions League winner were soon overshadowed by attacks on the club by one of their own forwards in Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole made a transfer request in May and when he gave an update on his future shortly afterwards, he didn’t hold back, accusing the German giants of a lack of ‘loyalty and respect’ after eight trophy-laden years of service.

He redoubled his determination to move out of the Allianz Arena in early June, claiming his relationship with the club had been broken and declaring: “Something has died in me – and it’s impossible to get over it.”

He follows Niklas Sule (above), Marc Roca and Omar Richards as leavers so far

Sadio Mané was previously signed in the shop window by Liverpool’s Bundesliga champions

The club continued to insist they were making plans for the new season with the former Borussia Dortmund man, but in unusual Bayern fashion they have succumbed and the Pole is now a Barcelona player after sealing a £42.5 million transfer .

Amid all the Lewandowski uncertainty, talks over a contract extension between Bayern and another forward, Serge Gnabry, are said to have stalled.

Gnabry was reportedly unhappy with the terms offered to him after initial talks with Bayern this summer.

He also had no lack of interest in the Premier League, with Chelsea making careful inquiries and the two Manchester clubs also keeping an eye on the situation.

Fortunately for the 31-time Bundesliga champions, a solution has been found and the former Arsenal star has signed new terms to keep him at the club until 2026.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has followed in a £68m deal from the Italian giants

The club has also signed ex-Ajax stars Ryan Gravenberch (second from left) and Noussair Mazraoui (center).

The announcement of his extension was followed by the €68 million arrival of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who was also drafted by Chelsea this summer.

Former Ajax stars Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui have also joined, while Marc Roca and Omar Richards have left on permanent deals for Premier League clubs Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Looking to the future, Bayern signed 17-year-old Rennes attacker Mathys Tel this week.

And all of this has come in a summer where Bayern have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo – a player they continue to insist they have no interest in signing – and most recently Harry Kane.

So what’s up with this European heavyweight who likes to go under the radar compared to their elite rivals on the continent?

Well, according to some reports, they won’t be in that top group for much longer with plans to become “a sales club” instead.

Kicker claimed in February that Bayern no longer intends to compete for world football’s top talents, but will focus on attracting players between the ages of 20 and 22, developing them and selling them for a big profit a few years later. .

Serge Gnabry has signed new terms to keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2026

Bayern insist they will not try to strike a deal with Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo

It has come because due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic they would not be able to pay the salaries of top players.

Last season’s results also did not reflect a side poised to stamp their authority on the continent.

Whatever views fans and pundits have about the competitiveness of the Bundesliga – which they have now won ten times at the trot – Bayern’s progress and success will ultimately always be judged by their performance in the Champions League.

And with a quarter-final defeat to Spain’s Villarreal last season, they certainly fell short of their usual high expectations in terms of competing for the trophy itself.

Part of their failures last season has to do with the current squad. Bayern defeated a host of clubs with the signing of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

But after a bright start to life in Bavaria, the Frenchman suffered a dip in his performance and made many mistakes off the ball, mainly through positioning.

Bayern suffered a humiliating elimination in the Champions League quarter-final by Villarreal last season

Compatriot Benjamin Pavard also had his ups and downs last season and has been hesitant about his future at Bayern for some time, amid interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Leroy Sane didn’t look quite the same player he did at Manchester City after his return to Germany in 2020, although a torn ACL more than contributed to that.

Admittedly, de Ligt could replace Upamecano in the XI and there seems to be confidence the Frenchman can get along well with Bayern not looking to sell him this summer. And Sane’s exploits in the Premier League mean few would write him off.

But in short, for some reason some of their big signings haven’t exactly gone according to plan over the past few summers.

And some are interpreting this summer’s business – two years after they won the Champions League – as a bit of panic as recent transfer affairs have not gone quite as they had hoped.

Dayot Upamecano started his life at Bayern well, but his performance dropped towards the end

Leroy Sane (right) has also struggled, but Kingsley Coman (center) was a bright spark last season

Even the ever-reliable Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka looked at each other when teams pressed on Bayern last season or were compact in midfield, with the team as a whole struggling to regroup when the opposition played like this.

It may be why their supposed new policy of targeting 20- to 22-year-olds has some validity, with Gravenberch falling into that category.

The flip side of the coin, of course, is that Bayern are building their newest juggernaut who will eventually aim to compete against the best in Europe again, just as they did with their summer activities in 2007 and 2012.

Gravenberch and Mazraoui have emerged as some of the best under-25 talents in recent seasons, adding to the plethora of young brilliance led by Jamal Musiala in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

Last season, injuries were again Kingsley Coman’s Achilles heel, but when he played, he demonstrated the extraordinary ability he possesses.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn also spoke highly of Harry Kane this week ahead of a potential move next summer

Bayern could now have an alternative if he is also injured, with Nagelsmann reportedly attempting a 3-5-2 formation in pre-season preparation, with Mane and Gnabry poised to play together up front.

Jupp Heynckes and Hansi Flick have used a 4-2-3-1 formation for the past ten years, but last season may have been enough to convince Nagelsmann to experiment with something new.

Add to that Tottenham and England striker Kane – whom Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn spoke enthusiastically about this week – and that suggests they still intend to claim major silverware.

A move may not be on the horizon until next summer, when Kane only has 12 months left on his contract with the Spurs.

The direct focus for Bayern will therefore be on their first pre-season game of the season against Wayne Rooney’s DC United on Thursday. The journey to see how close that juggernaut makes its way through the best sides then begins.