Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman opens up on dreams, ambitions and possible England or Spain move

Kingsley Coman does not believe in dreams. Long ago, he reached the path he had fantasized about as a young boy at Moissy, 20 miles southeast of Paris.

More needs to be written, but dreams are no more. The 26-year-old has more silverware than most players – let alone clubs – could wish for.

A World Cup, Champions League and Bundesliga season are all looming on the horizon, but Coman isn’t wishing for success on all fronts.

On the contrary, he wants everything.

Sitting in a plush olive leather chair in the lavish Ritz-Carlton lounge in Washington DC, Coman looks cucumber-cool, even after a nine-hour flight from Munich.

Striking white sneakers cut through with electric blue, yellow and pink highlights help, although there’s a calmness to his attitude and belief in what’s to come.

“I think I’ve achieved my dream, but now I have goals,” he says exclusively Dailymail.com.

‘To me, a dream is really something you build when you’re young. It’s like a goal, but when you’re young, you really dream about it.

‘It’s different now. A dream is a goal that you don’t really know if you can achieve.[Now] It’s more like I’m setting a goal that I know I can achieve.

“The goals I have I know if I work hard and of course with some confidence and luck, are goals I can achieve. I still have a lot [to achieve].’

It is telling that when Coman speaks of his most threatening desires, it immediately refers to what he can overcome with his contemporaries.

Despite all the trickery and flair, Coman is team-first, as evidenced by his rise to the Bayern Munich lead last season.

As for what’s to come, Coman has his mind fixated on achieving what he and many before him don’t have.

“I want to win the World Cup because I missed it (by injury),” he said. “So I want to do something with the national team. I want to win more Champions Leagues with Bayern.

“Not many people have won it many times, so I want to win more. Just to win more trophies as a team and maybe also as an individual player.”

Coman has already become a serial team winner, collecting 27 trophies since his professional career began with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 – for context, team-mate Thomas Muller has 31 trophies, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have 38 and 33 in their careers respectively.

A league title in each of Coman’s nine seasons has followed and there are no signs of slowing down in the run-up to the new Bundesliga season.

Coman is a competitive animal, used to dining at the top of the European tables with PSG, Juventus, Bayern and the French national team. He expects the best from those around him and, of course, from himself. So, what is it that he wants?

Is it to be the assistant leader? “I would say no,” Coman replies. Is it the Ballon d’Or?

‘Precisely. I’d say it’s more like the Ballon d’Or, because this is the best of the best.’

“The rest is good, but when I set goals, I want them to be big, that I can also dream about them a little bit. Even if I can’t call it a dream, it’s like aiming really high to achieve.

“If you finish third or fifth, you’re already a big, big player. My goal is to be a big, big player, but I’d rather strive to be the best and then we’ll see what happens.”

To be clear, Coman doesn’t have the Golden Ball at the forefront of his mind. Although it exists somewhere in his ruthlessly ambitious mind. To have reached the heights he has, there must be a limitlessness in his approach.

“If you want to be the best, you have this somewhere in your head,” he says. This is as close to dreaming as Coman gets.

The Frenchman signed a new contract with Bayern in January, formally extending his stay in Bavaria until 2027. If he sees the deal, Coman will have had a decade with the record champions.

Before putting pen to paper, there was a strong consideration of leaving Germany for England or Spain.

“It’s definitely two leagues that I would like to play in one day. Before we reached an agreement, I thought it over.

“I wanted to try something new, but in the end I talked to the club and we came to an agreement. I haven’t talked about anything other than football and where we want to go together. For me this was the best [option].

“Even if I want to go somewhere else, if I really love who I am, if they really respect me, they really appreciate me, then I am, I’m still young.

“It was between England and Spain because I wanted to try something I haven’t done yet. So France and Italy weren’t really an option.

“I really wanted to try something new, a different country, different people, a new competition. Of course the Premier League because it is the best league in the world and Spain because the weather is beautiful.’

Coman did not reveal any clubs he had contact with before moving to Bayern, but he did clarify his admiration for a select few of England’s elite.

“Overall I would say the best teams. I am someone who strives for the best. I really like the way City are playing, of course with Guardiola. I like the way Liverpool play. I like Chelsea as a team, so I’ll say the three big teams.’

The Chronicles of Coman could one day contain fragments written in other languages, but for now the Frenchman is committed to repaying the faith and delving further into Bavarian folklore.

“I felt like I had more to do here and that’s why I chose to stay. My contract has just started. I want to show the club that they were right to really believe in me, to give me this opportunity.

“If after a while I feel like I’ve done my job again – or even more – then maybe I’ll start thinking about something else and another country.”

For someone by Coman’s standards, it’s unclear if it’s ever really possible to get the job done.

Is it a never-ending quest to add trophy after trophy? Time will be the ultimate revealer.

One thing is clear; King Coman is always working towards something higher.

There may even be a world in which he could thrive as prime minister of his homeland.

‘I really like France. There are some areas that we are better at than other countries or that I really prefer, there are also areas that we are really less good at,” he laughs.

Every country has good sides and bad sides. I think if I can run the country I’ll be able to take a good mix of France, Italy, Germany and the US: just for the holiday part. That would be a good mix!’

Whether Coman conquers the world in Qatar this winter, Germany in May or countries not yet on the map in the future, they will not be dreams come true.

They will be realities he has conceived and achieved.