Bayern Munich fan receives signed Thomas Muller shirt after hacking the club’s website

Bayern Munich fan Daniel ‘Ghost’ Martins has been rewarded by the German champions with a signed Thomas Muller shirt after hacking into the club’s website and discovering security flaws.

Martins is an expert in information security and chose to check the website of his beloved site to ‘help the team in some way’. He quickly found that there were configuration issues and that confidential data including financial information was at risk of being exposed.

He reported his findings to the club and, after initially receiving no response, he finally got one when Bayern thanked Martins by sending him a signed shirt.

“As soon as I found the bug, right at dawn, I made a report and sent it to them,” Martins said The sun.

‘They took a while to fix [it] and didn’t even answer me at first.

‘But a journalist from Globo (Daniel Mundim) saw this fact and helped me get in touch with them. Successfully.

‘They fixed it and as a way of thanking me they sent me a shirt signed by the club’s biggest idol, Thomas Muller.’

Muller has scored 228 goals in 637 games for Bayern and won 11 German titles since breaking into the team in 2009.

Martins then went into detail about exactly what the problem was that he discovered.

“I investigated and found an ‘information disclosure’ vulnerability, which is roughly a type of information leak due to misconfiguration,” he added.

“Basically, it happens when a website inadvertently reveals confidential information to its users. Depending on the context, websites can leak all kinds of information to a potential attacker.’

Thanks to Martins, Bayern have now solved this problem off the pitch, and will now hope to solve their problems on it after the international break.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have dropped points in four of their opening seven Bundesliga games this term, leaving them five points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin.