Bayern Munich complete capture of Mathys Tel from Rennes

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of highly regarded French teenager Mathys Tel from Rennes for a reported £25million fee.

17-year-old Tel, who plays as an attacker, had a contract with Rennes until 2024.

Bayern did not specify the duration of the contract or disclose the transfer fee. Kicker magazine reported that the German club paid 15 million euros in advance, the rest depending on appearances and achievements.

And Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was quick to tell his new arrival on the team’s US tour last week. He said: ‘He is a very young talented player, he can play in many positions, striker, winger.

“He is very fast, strong, with his whole body, good at defending the ball and also good in deep runs.

“I hope he will feel comfortable with that group as soon as possible. He might score a few goals.”

The Bayern boss said Tel was not a direct replacement for Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona off-season.

Nagelsmann said, “He’s not a one-on-one for Lewy. I think it’s normal when you talk about his age and his appearances in professional football.

“But he could be one of the best strikers ever and that’s our goal, our plan.

“We’re always trying to find good young talented players who can develop into world-class players, and he could be one of those players.”

Tel played 10 games for Rennes without scoring. But his achievements as a youth player – including winning the European Under-17 Championship as France captain last month – brought him to the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“Tel is a very interesting player who we have been following for a long time,” Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said recently. “An exceptionally good talent.”