Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn CONFIRMS club considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo

German champions Bayern Munich discussed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo internally but decided not to pursue the idea, club CEO Oliver Kahn said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old forward’s future at Manchester United has been the subject of intense speculation after he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

Several reports had also linked him with a possible move to Munich.

Oliver Kahn, the CEO of Bayern Munich, has revealed that the club has discussed the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season when they finished sixth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification, was excluded from the roster for the pre-season tour that started in Thailand due to family issues.

“We discussed this issue because otherwise we would not be doing our job properly,” Kahn told the German magazine SportBild.

“I personally consider Cristiano Ronaldo to be one of the greatest footballers ever on the planet.”

Seven-time Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski left the Bavarians earlier this month to move to Barcelona.

Ronaldo has told United he will leave the club if they get a suitable offer for him

The Portuguese star has yet to return to training after being given time off work to resolve a family problem

“But we came to the conclusion that despite all the appreciation for Cristiano, he would not have fit our philosophy in the current situation,” said Kahn.

Bayern, which won their tenth league title in a row last season, has already brought in French teenager Mathys Tel, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mané and Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.

Kahn was also asked about Tottenham star Harry Kane. “All I can say is that Harry Kane is an excellent striker who is now under contract with Tottenham,” he said.

The Bayern chief had previously labeled a transfer for the Spurs talisman a ‘dream’, before insisting his club were not interested in signing him this summer.

Kahn’s latest comments come just days after Antonio Conte called Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann ‘disrespectful’ after saying Kane could ‘score a lot in the Bundesliga’.