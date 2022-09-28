Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic backs Sadio Mane to be a success in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes it is only a matter of time before Sadio Mane finds his best form for the German side following his summer move from Liverpool.

Mane spent six years on the Liverpool side, winning every major trophy available, before moving to Bayern in June for £35.1 million.

He struggled for consistency in the early weeks of the season, leading to speculation that he is unhappy in his new environment, but Salihamidzic is unconcerned, claiming Mane is still settling into his new club.

Sadio Mane has had an indifferent start to the season at Bayern Munich after his summer move

Bayern chief Hasan Salihamidzic is not worried and has supported Mane to get back in shape

“Sadio needs some time, he also has to get used to the Bundesliga, but that will happen,” Salihamidzic told Bild .

‘I speak to him regularly. I know what it’s like to arrive in a team as a newcomer, in a different country, in a different city, in a slightly different football culture.

“Sadio is in this process, soon everything will become more familiar to him and we will see that on the pitch soon. He is one of the best players in the world, we will have a lot of fun with him.”

Mane got off to a quick start to his life at Bayern, scoring three goals in his first three league games, while also netting in the German Super Cup and German Cup.

Mane started well in Germany, but has looked less happy at Bayern in recent weeks

However, he has not scored in his last four league games or his two Champions League appearances for the team.

The 30-year-old has also been substituted regularly in recent weeks, which was not common during his time at Anfield.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann recently suggested Mane doesn’t look happy at Bayern, claiming the Senegalese star is being played out of position and not well ‘integrated’ into the team.

However, Salihamidzic seems to disagree and expects Mane to prove his class sooner or later.