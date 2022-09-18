Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn dismisses that Nagelsmann is under pressure

Oliver Kahn has offered Julian Nagelsmann his full backing amid speculation that the young Bayern Munich manager is under pressure after a poor start to the season.

Nagelsmann’s side are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, five points behind Union Berlin, who have played seven games. After Saturday’s defeat to Augsburg, there had been much speculation about his future.

But speaks to Sky GermanyBayern Munich boss Kahn dismissed talk that Nagelsmann is under pressure, declaring the club ‘completely convinced of Julian’.

It had been suggested the club could soon seek the help of former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea last week.

Kahn distanced himself from the club and those rumours.

He said: ‘We are not dealing with any other coaches now. We are completely convinced of Julian.’

Nevertheless, he admitted that figures from the club were in a ‘bad mood’ regarding the club’s performances and results so far this term, apparently prompting Nagelsmann to turn the ship around.

Kahn said the young manager had the full backing of the Bayern Munich hierarchy but that they were in a “bad mood” over the club’s current situation.

“Of course we’re all unhappy, in a bad mood,” he said.

‘We have to get to the bottom of it all. And suppose that as soon as it starts again against Leverkusen, we will and must attack fully.’

“Perhaps one or the other has grasped the belief that you could manage the Bundesliga on the side. But that is not the case,’ he continued to say.

Kahn added that he and the rest of the hierarchy are intrigued to see “what levers we can move so that we can quickly get back on the road to success in the Bundesliga”.

Bayern Munich are winless in their last four Bundesliga games – four draws and one loss

Hasan Salihamidzic, the club’s sporting director, had admitted after the game to being ‘concerned’ about the club’s current situation.

“We haven’t won in four games in the Bundesliga, we got three out of twelve possible points, so I’m a bit worried,” he explained.

‘You can’t win in the Bundesliga like we played today.’

However, their form in Europe has proved considerably better; they are currently top of their Champions League group after wins over Inter Milan and Barcelona.