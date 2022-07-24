Bayern Munich 0-1 Man City: Erling Haaland scores debut goal against Bundesliga champions

It would always take something extraordinary and only intervention from above could surpass Erling Haaland on his first night in a Manchester City shirt.

The world felt like it was collapsing at Lambeau Field, storm Haaland meeting his match as supporters were evacuated twice, the Bayern Munich friendly match postponed twice and finally cut short by 10 minutes.

By the time both teams left the field, in the 13th minute, Haaland had already scored. Of course he did. And he seemed quite pleased with it too, with teammates rushing to their new Nordic behemoth.

Erling Haaland celebrates opening his Manchester City account in the first half

Pep Guardiola led City to victory over his former club at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field

A strange old Wisconsin night, though. Stop-start in its nature and not what a sold-out 78,000 crowd had hoped for. For a club that has arranged the bare minimum through pre-season games, this has been a bit disruptive, with players absent for about 45 minutes as the rain poured in.

Still, Haaland’s goal promised what awaits him in England: goalscorer of the classic Guardiola move. Ball to the byline, cuts for a striker and in, although the contributions of Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish do slightly no service.

De Bruyne robbed Leroy Sane of possession 20 yards away and slid into Grealish, whose small movement across his body sent Dayot Upamecano across the water to Michigan. Haaland waited patiently in the six-yard box. It seemed easy to them, but it certainly wasn’t.

The 22-year-old thought he had a second left, long after the storm’s reprieve, when Bernardo Silva looked after him squarely again, but that became the subject of a questionable offside decision.

Haaland got a cross from Jack Grealish at the end to send home his first goal for City

Despite the calm build-up to a new title defense, City looked slick. More direct with Haaland in the lead – replaced by Julian Alvarez at half time – and with De Bruyne in a very advanced position. The Belgian should fill his shoes this season.

Bayern also had one disallowed, Serge Gnabry ruled offside, but was second best for the majority. Grealish spun from the left wing, already telepathy with Haaland and relying more on instinct than during his debut season.

Grealish is definitely the winner of this short trip, again kicked to pieces and again denied penalties. A hefty Benjamin Pavard challenge caused him to beg the referee in a heap for protection.

Young left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand hasn’t hurt his reputation either, barely giving Kingsley Coman a sniff and gradually taking possession of the ball. An unending run ended with Sven Ulreich making a decent stop.

Ulreich also denied Riyad Mahrez after De Bruyne’s long-breaking counterattack. City heads straight to the airport for home in the hopes they can actually take off in good weather, but at least Haaland managed on his first outing.