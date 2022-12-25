Bay Street can go better after hat-trick of seconds

A promising four-year-old from the Gold Coast is out to steal some of the spotlight from the leading local track stable at Tuesday’s Murwillumbah main meeting.

Star Witness’s tough as teak four-year-old Bay Street has been knocking on the door since his maiden win at Ipswich at the end of October. Three straight seconds on either side of the border have left trainer and part-owner Marcus Wilson full of frustration as he heads into the New Year.

But Bay Street looms as one of the best bets on a card that goes considerably further on the journey to a Class 1 and maiden in 2020m that will shape many a summer campaign for bigger races ahead.

The Matthew Dunn stable has a strong hand in Murwillumbah today. Credit:Getty

In what seems like a race of few chances, Hypertension is looking to win just his second race on attempt number 37. Hypertension has placed 14 times for two blocks in a race that promised much more when it began in 2020.