Bay Street can go better after hat-trick of seconds

A promising four-year-old from the Gold Coast is out to steal some of the spotlight from the leading local track stable at Tuesday’s Murwillumbah main meeting.
Star Witness’s tough as teak four-year-old Bay Street has been knocking on the door since his maiden win at Ipswich at the end of October. Three straight seconds on either side of the border have left trainer and part-owner Marcus Wilson full of frustration as he heads into the New Year.
But Bay Street looms as one of the best bets on a card that goes considerably further on the journey to a Class 1 and maiden in 2020m that will shape many a summer campaign for bigger races ahead.
In what seems like a race of few chances, Hypertension is looking to win just his second race on attempt number 37. Hypertension has placed 14 times for two blocks in a race that promised much more when it began in 2020.
Matthew Dunn’s running back isn’t expected to do much, but the manager has a very strong hand that could result in him taking half the card. The tough seven-year-old Dorset Coast is the one to beat coming back significantly in grade at a benchmark of 58 over 1550m to open the program.
Dunn’s field then releases Foxwedge’s progressive five-year-old Sagacious in a weakened prelude to the Ballina Cup (1550m).
The stable then saddles one of the region’s most promising three-year-olds on Desert Mist, who reloads on a maiden at over 1550m after missing by a hair’s breadth when he resumes on Ballina.
Improving fillies Lady Falvelon and Playgirl are strong hopes either way in a good benchmark 58 over 1200m, before the talented filly Street Smart attempts to make two for two this campaign in a Class 1 in the same ride.