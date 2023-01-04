Bay Area storm makes landfall; here’s what to expect on Wednesday

Most of the Bay Area woke to rain Wednesday morning, marking the start of what is expected to be a brutal winter storm that had already seen emergency proclamations and multiple hazard warnings with possible flooding and high winds.

A Bulletin of the National Weather Service posted at 04:47 explained that widespread flooding and damaging winds were expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as an atmospheric river flows through the region.

A strong wind warning went into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday, citing winds “20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph in valleys.” In areas above 300 feet, winds can reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind gusts can reach 70 mph along the coast and the highest peaks.

Because of the already saturated soil, the NWS says, the threat of fallen trees and branches has increased, potentially leading to power outages if power lines are hit.

“People should avoid being outdoors in wooded areas and around trees and branches,” the NWS warning read. “If possible, stay in the lower floors of your home during the storm and avoid windows. Be careful if you have to drive.”

Rain, while milder in the early morning, would increase by the late afternoon and evening. San Jose was forecast to receive up to three-quarters of an inch of rain on Wednesday, while Oakland expected up to one inch and San Francisco expected between one and two inches. There may have been strong thunderstorms Wednesday night, the NWS said.

📡Radar Update 6:30am – Widespread rain is falling across the Bay Area for the morning commute. Allow extra time this morning and be careful on your commute. This is just a taste. ⚠Heavier rain expected later today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/m93OgFJhIr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2023

The city of San Jose issued a proclamation of a local emergency and evacuation order Tuesday evening. Signed by city manager Jennifer Maguire, the proclamation gives the city the emergency powers it needs to respond to storm events, according to a city press release. The evacuation order targeted the unhoused population along Coyote, Guadalupe and Penetencia Creeks.

The mayor has signed a proclamation of local emergency and evacuation orders. The Office of Emergency Management will deploy a long-range audio device to make announcements in the Central Service Yard area of ​​the city. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LgHi4TQT3B — City of San Jose (@CityofSanJose) January 4, 2023

“San Jose is taking this extra precaution during this storm surge to protect our residents, especially our most vulnerable homeless neighbors,” Mayor Matt Mahan said in a press release. “We want to make sure all residents are informed and prepared to stay safe, and that city officials can act quickly to move encampments in danger.”

Rachael Davis, a spokesman for the mayor, says unhoused residents were not forcibly removed from their property, but the proclamation gave the city the authority to do so.