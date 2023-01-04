Bay Area scrambles to evacuate homeless residents as major storm hits

As the Bay Area braced for what could become one of its worst storms in years, officials — including San Jose’s new mayor — and teams of volunteers rushed to warn homeless residents camping along the region’s waterways to to leave before the rivers and creeks may overflow. turn deadly.

The danger was especially high in San Jose, where more than 5,000 people live outside and many sleep along the waterways that meander through the city. In an effort to prevent the tragedy from wiping anyone out, San Jose declared a state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for people camping along rivers and creeks — but stopped forcibly removing those who refused to leave.

“We don’t expect widespread flooding (citywide), what we’re really concerned about is the waterways and our unhoused residents near the creeks and rivers, where there is serious risk,” said Mayor Matt Mahan, still in its first week as leader the Bay Area’s largest city, said at a news conference at the Tully Library near Coyote Creek, where dozens of people live in tents along the water.

A body was found Sunday morning in Penitencia Creek, after the region’s last major storm, Mahan said earlier this week. The medical examiner’s office did not release the person’s identity or cause of death, and it is unclear if they were homeless.

The city does not have a total number of people living along its waterways, but Mahan estimated it could be several thousand.

While the area near the library drew a lot of attention, with Mayor and Councilor Bien Doan warning people of the coming storm, many residents of less visible encampments along the creek said Wednesday they were unaware of the evacuation order. Volunteers sprang into action to close the gaps created by the city’s efforts, but they struggled to convince some people to leave.

And while the Red Cross opened a new emergency shelter at the Seven Trees Community Center in San Jose on Wednesday, bringing the total number of beds available for cold weather to 230, that’s nowhere near enough for everyone.

“For now, we have to make do with this,” said Pastor Ralph Olmos, president and CEO of the San Jose nonprofit Lighthouse Food Rescue and Distribution. “We will have to do everything we can to save as many lives as possible.”

Other cities around the Bay Area also stepped up efforts to move homeless people out of the storm’s path. Mayor Lamar Thorpe of Antioch on the street on Wednesday to warn people about the storm and tell them that local community centers and the library have extended their hours. Tri Delta Transit shuttles were available to take unhoused people to those temporary shelters for free. Hayward provided additional hotel rooms for unhoused residents and planned to turn a community center into an emergency shelter. In Oakland, the city was also opening additional emergency shelters, spokesman Jean Walsh said.

Olmos pulled up in a 17-seat van on Wednesday afternoon in San Jose’s Coyote Creek, hoping to evacuate people camping near Olinder Park to an emergency shelter. At least a dozen tents and makeshift shacks line that stretch of the creek bed, some just a few feet from the water’s edge. Many are only accessible by precarious plywood bridges or logs laid across the creek.

Jason Prieto, 39, wanted to evacuate with his friend and six rescue cats, but he didn’t have porters to transport all the felines to the shelter. He got into the van anyway, hoping that field workers could find extra porters for him. Prieto was worried about the steep bank he lives on, which would give way and slide into the creek.

But despite the van’s empty seats and the many people in danger along the creek bed, only one other person joined Prieto in the van.

About two miles up the creek near Keyes Street and Senter Road, volunteers also met with ambivalence as they urged people to evacuate. As the murky water raced past their campsites, some people rushed to pack up their cars and leave. Others enjoyed instant noodles for lunch and seemed in no hurry.

When Lisa, a former homeless volunteer who refused to give her last name, warned a man of the coming storm and the evacuation order, he cast a doubtful glance to the sky. “Real?” he asked. “Today?”

Further down Coyote Creek, Pedro Reyes said he has no plans to move his tent, even though he’s worried about falling trees — several have already crashed during New Year’s Eve’s violent weather. And another powerful atmospheric river storm is expected this weekend.

“I’m staying,” he said. “I live here. I have all my stuff here.”

Councilor Doan estimated that about half of the people he encountered living along creeks heeded warnings to evacuate.

“They built their house with all their belongings,” he said. “It’s extremely hard to let go.”

People were not forcibly removed from waterways Wednesday afternoon, but the emergency declaration gives the city that authority if necessary, said Rachel Davis, a spokesman for the mayor. San Jose Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Shab said they don’t expect it to come to that.

“If it gets to the point where it’s a life safety issue, I’ll be honest, it’s hard even for us to get back in there,” Shab said at Wednesday’s press conference. “It’s just that we are there to encourage and show the seriousness of the situation. And help them get out.”

Mahan said city officials will also be on hand Thursday morning to monitor the situation along creeks in the area.

Paola Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Jorge, live about 50 feet from Coyote Creek in a ramshackle house built with wood and tarps. The couple was still recovering from the New Year’s Eve storm when many of their personal belongings became soaked and had to be thrown out.

On Wednesday, they decided to heed the warnings and move to higher ground.

“I’m just waiting for my other cat to come in so I can lock it up and take it with me,” Rodriguez said. “We’re just trying to figure it out.”

Staff writer Judith Prieve contributed to this story.