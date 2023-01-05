Bay Area Rainfall Chart: Totals for the storm so far

The first wave of the last atmospheric river storm was characterized by high winds and moderate rainfall — 1 to 2 inches across most of the Bay Area.
After a lull at the start of Thursday, the rain is expected to continue for several hours. (Track the progress of the storm on this map.)
The following are the storm totals through 6 a.m. Thursday, from the National Weather Service. They are raw numbers, meaning they have not been quality checked for accuracy.
The site of the largest Bay Area total, Lake Ranch Reservoir is located at an elevation of 1,810 feet in Sanborn County Park, about a mile east of Skyline Boulevard.
|Place
|Inches
|Peninsula and South Bay
|Los Trancos
|3
|Pilarcitos Reservoir
|2.42
|Los Altos Hills (Maryknoll)
|2.4
|Los Gatos (Rinconada)
|2.13
|Put on Hamilton
|2.01
|Sunnyvale
|1.85
|I-280/Edgewood
|1.79
|San Francisco airport
|1.72
|San Jose (Lynbrook)
|1.65
|Mountain view
|1.58
|Anderson dam
|1.42
|San Jose (Penitencia)
|1.3
|Redwood town
|1.2
|morgan hill
|1.18
|Palo Alto
|1.06
|San Francisco (Duboce)
|1.06
|San Jose airport
|1.02
|Eastern Bay
|Briones
|2.4
|Tilden Park
|2.36
|UC Botanical Garden
|2.02
|Rossmoor
|1.97
|St Mary’s College
|1.72
|More from Merritt
|1.6
|Black diamond
|1.56
|Oakland airport
|1.42
|Dublin/San Ramon
|1.3
|Richmond
|1.21
|Concord Pavilion
|1.16
|Mt. Diablo peak
|1.13
|marina of San Leandro
|1.11
|Union City
|1.05
|Fremont (Auto Mall)
|1
|Oakley
|0.95
|Livermore
|0.74
|Santa Cruz Mountains
|Lake Ranch North
|5.02
|Sanborn County Park
|4.06
|How so. 17 summit
|3.67
|Lexington Reservoir
|3.47
|Loma Prieta
|3.43
|mountain Umunhum
|3.35
|Saratoga top
|2.56
|Scott Creek
|2.40
|Uvas Gorge
|2.36
|Ben Lomond Landfill
|2.13
|Large pelvis
|1.99
|Boulder Creek
|1.83
|Corralitos
|1.07
|MtMadonna
|0.83
|Northern Bay
|Novato
|3.08
|Fairfax
|2.72
|Marine Civil Center
|2.21
|Station Point Reyes
|2.09
|Mt. Tamalpais
|1.98
|Tiburon
|1.53
|Mill Valley
|1.42