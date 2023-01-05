Bay Area Rainfall Chart: Totals for the storm so far

The first wave of the last atmospheric river storm was characterized by high winds and moderate rainfall — 1 to 2 inches across most of the Bay Area.

After a lull at the start of Thursday, the rain is expected to continue for several hours. (Track the progress of the storm on this map.)

The following are the storm totals through 6 a.m. Thursday, from the National Weather Service. They are raw numbers, meaning they have not been quality checked for accuracy.

The site of the largest Bay Area total, Lake Ranch Reservoir is located at an elevation of 1,810 feet in Sanborn County Park, about a mile east of Skyline Boulevard.