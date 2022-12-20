Bay Area man gets eight years in federal prison for drug deals, defense blasts DEA for ‘coercive’ undercover investigation

SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for concluding a one-pound methamphetamine deal with undercover Drug Enforcement Administration informants in early 2020, court documents show.

Steven “X Rabbs” Fernando, 38, was sentenced Dec. 6 by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar. Fernando pleaded guilty to a federal charge of methamphetamine distribution last June.

Fernando’s sentence is much longer than that of his co-defendant, Sonia Sanchez, who received a year and a day in federal custody for involvement in the same drug transaction. A third co-defendant, Cody Mark, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors noted that Fernando has five previous drug convictions and two violent crime convictions, and said there was evidence that he planned future drug deals after he sold the pound to the undercover informants.

The defense asked for a six-year prison sentence, writing in court documents that Fernando had a childhood no one would envy and that at the time of his arrest he was living in a “drug den” in Oakland and paying for a serious addiction by selling drugs. .

“Everyone in the house was on drugs and squatters were coming in and out all the time. The people who run the house manipulated Steven into selling more and more drugs in exchange for living there. Shaffy Moeel, Fernando’s attorney, wrote in a sentencing memo. “Steven used heavily every day and couldn’t keep up with their demands.”

Moeel accused DEA agents of “coercive tactics” to try to get Fernando to arrange further drug deals, which were unsuccessful.

“Steven Fernando wasn’t really a big drug dealer. He was a big meth addict. And he needed help,” Moeel wrote. “Even though he had no money and despite considerable pressure from the (undercover) in this case to sell more drugs, Steven didn’t have that.”