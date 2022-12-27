Bay Area braces for potential flooding as storm continues to batter region

The Bay Area continued to see the effects of an atmospheric river drenching the region Tuesday, and it won’t stop until the new year rolls around, officials and forecasters said.

A flood watch was issued for the greater Bay area for much of Tuesday, predicting 2 to 4 inches of rain for the coastal ranges, 2 to 3 inches for the inland area, and 1.5 to 2 inches for the valleys. of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch declaration went into effect at 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasts until at least 6 p.m. A flood watch, which is less severe, has been issued for more inland areas and lasts until at least 2 p.m.

This storm moved from Guam and matches the characteristics of a “Pineapple Express,” in which rain and winds, expected to reach up to 60 mph, will keep the area from freezing while maintaining a relatively moderate range spanning temperatures between 40 and 40 degrees Celsius. top 50.

The Weather Service said heavy rain was reported across the region Tuesday morning, ranging from 1 to 2 inches overnight, with an additional 1 to 1.5 inches expected through the morning.

San Jose and the surrounding region, coastal cities in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, and San Francisco were expected to experience some flooding. Low-lying and poorly drained areas will experience the greatest impact, NWS meteorologists wrote in a morning bulletin.

Traffic delays were not widespread early in the Tuesday morning commute, although that was likely influenced by the overall lower volume of travel typically seen between Christmas and New Years.

Heavy snow of between 3 and 10 inches is forecast for the Lake Tahoe region, but in areas above 7,000 feet, it could fall as low as 1 to 2 feet. A winter storm warning was in effect until at least 10 a.m. Wednesday, and road travel to the area is expected to experience chain checks and delays.

Delays for air travelers trying to depart from and arrive in the Bay Area are also expected to continue, and the latest figures from FlightAware show that more than 2,800 flights in the United States have been canceled as of Tuesday morning. Mineta San José International Airport was the only local airport in the national top 10 for day cancellations with 154 inbound and outbound flights; Oakland hovered around 20th with 125.

The cancellation numbers for those airports were largely influenced by Southwest Airlines, which accounts for virtually all of the rejected flights. Domestically, the airline had canceled 2,525 flights on Tuesday, or 62% of all flights for the day.

