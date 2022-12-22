Bay Area attorney charged in child sex assaults case get another new prelim date

A Solano County Superior Court judge has pushed back another tentative hearing date in the felony child sexual assault case against former Vacaville attorney James Glenn Haskell.

Judge John B. Ellis had previously scheduled Haskell, 40, for Friday’s hearing in Division 23, but an examination of court records Wednesday showed that the defendant, who was last in court on Nov. 9, was instead to 10am will return. February 17 to the Justice Center in Fairfield.

The new court date follows a revelation in mid-September that the case became more complex, not only with a motion to increase bail, but also with Deputy District Attorney Shelly Moore filing several new serious felonies.

As previously reported, Haskell, a former attorney-at-law with the Reynolds law firm in Vacaville and now unemployed and living in Southern California, has sold his home in northern Vacaville and remains out of custody after posting $240,000 bail in May. had paid. He is represented by Fairfield criminal defense attorney Thomas Maas.

Moore filed an amended criminal indictment on September 15, with five charges, four charges of sexual assault, and one charge of physical abuse against a young victim and three of the victim’s siblings.

The new charges, based on an interview with one of the children, are in addition to the original 13 counts, 10 felonies and three misdemeanor counts. The initial felony charges included sexual penetration by a foreign object while the minor victim was unconscious to bodily harm to a child by assault, including strangulation, likely to result in grievous bodily harm.

The five new charges include four charges of lewd acts against a child and one charge of cruelty to a child by causing injury, crimes alleged to have occurred between October 2018 and October 2019, according to the amended indictment.

Moore’s revised complaint also indicated that the children were “particularly vulnerable” and claimed that the manner in which the crime was committed “indicates planning, sophistication or professionalism”; Haskell “benefited from a position of trust to commit the offence;” and the allegations “constitute additional aggravating factors.”

In court on September 15, Haskell again pleaded not guilty to the new charges. If convicted at trial, he faces two life sentences, Moore told The Reporter after the morning trial.

In opposing a motion to increase bail, Maas argued Haskell was unable to raise an additional $1.1 million bail, saying the amount “is tantamount to denial of bail” and is therefore a violation of the Eighth Amendment, a reference to excessive bail. . Maas also claimed that the increased bail would violate the so-called “Humphrey decision,” a right in the state constitution for a defendant to be released on bail from pre-trial detention, except in certain cases of capital crimes, violent or sexual crimes, and serious threats of violence.

In addition, Maas noted that Haskell, who has no prior criminal record, has been fired from the Reynolds firm, is unable to get a job due to ongoing legal proceedings, and has surrendered his passport to the court.

On November 7, the court received a preliminary injunctions report from the Solano County Probation Department.

It is unclear from publicly available documents whether Ellis granted Moore’s request for a bail increase.

Maas suggested that the defendant has had no contact with the victims since he was arrested and incarcerated at the Solano County Jail in May.

Maas added in his filing that one of the four children, a boy, had been taken from a temporary placement and allegedly committed sexual abuse against another minor, claiming during questioning that Haskell had “pulled and kicked his penis” . Another child claimed that Haskell had “caressed her thigh repeatedly years ago.”

Court records show that Haskell — an Eagle Scout, graduate of Brigham Young University and a member of the California and District of Columbia bar associations, according to biographical information on the Reynolds office website prior to the removal — was arrested by the deputies from the Solano County Sheriff on a warrant issued May 3.

He posted $170,000 bail on May 4, but court records also indicate that he appeared to have been re-arrested on May 5 when he posted an additional $70,000 bail, bringing the total to $240,000.

On May 4, Haskell was also subject to a criminal protection order, which banned him from having any contact with four youths listed in the order.

The Solano County District Attorney’s office filed its complaint May 3, and the next day at arraignment, Haskell pleaded not guilty to all charges, denied all improvements and the allegations, court documents show.