Bavarian diner left shocked after finding five per cent surcharge hidden on bill

A diner has been left shocked after finding a ‘hidden’ five percent surcharge on their bill after dining out.

The diner had ordered a salad, schnitzel, two cheeseburgers and a beer at The Bavarian Bier Cafe, on the Sunshine Coast.

Then they asked for the bill before realizing that the waiter had added a $5.35 service charge.

The confused diner posted a photo of the receipt on Reddit and asked if people had a similar experience.

Can someone explain what the $5.35 service charge is? I haven’t seen this hidden gem before?’ read the message.

Social media users offered various responses to explain the surchage.

“It seems to me a ‘mandatory tip,'” one wrote.

Another added, “Maybe refund the credit card amount to the customer?”

Others criticized the venue for charging the extra five percent service fee.

“It just seems like another way for Bavarian Bier Cafe to scam people with their overpriced food and drink,” one wrote.

Another person suggested to complain to the staff and even walk away without paying.

“Can you just refuse to pay that part of the bill out of interest?” They wrote.

‘I don’t like to be at **t and I’m always happy to pay my way plus a tip for good service, but when I see a menu of prices and at the end I get a hidden extra on the bill, then I won’t like it.’

The restaurant has a list of surcharges in a small font at the bottom of the menus.

Credit card surcharges, 10 percent discretionary charges for groups of 10, 10 percent surcharge on Sundays, and 15 percent for holidays are among the list of surcharges.

There is also a five percent service charge between Monday and Saturday.

The Queensland Government’s Office of Fair Trading states that venues may add surcharges to the bill as long as they are clearly shown to customers in advance.

The Bavarian is owned by Pacific Concepts and has 30 locations across Australia.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Pacific Concepts for comment.