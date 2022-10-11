Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada’s men’s teams – Sportsnet.ca

Putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, Bauer Hockey calls the repeated breach of trust by the national organization’s leadership “extremely disturbing”.

The company says it is ceasing its role as an official equipment supplier to Hockey Canada’s men’s teams and its sponsorship of men’s tournaments.

It says Hockey Canada can purchase equipment for men’s programs, with the profits invested in hockey programs for girls, women and other underrepresented communities.

Bauer says it will continue to provide material to the women’s programs.

The company says its goal is to drive leadership and policy change at Hockey Canada, not to influence athletes.

Bauer’s move follows similar announcements by sponsors including Nike, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons and comes after Andrea Skinner resigned as interim chairman of Hockey Canada’s board of directors.

