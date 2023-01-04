BattleTech is now one of the biggest names in tabletop gaming

We don’t often get definitive sales numbers in the world of tabletop gaming, but when we do, it’s because a publisher has something to crow about. Catalyst Game Labs’ BattleTech line had a great 2022… and a pretty good 2021 and 2019 too. 2018 wasn’t too shabby either, it turns out. At the current sales rate, the publisher will even have sold some by mid-summer 2023 9 million small plastic mecha miniatures since inventing its all-new line of sculptures in 2015. BattleTech is back and the next expansion will start crowdfunding soon.

BattleTech began in 1984 with Jordan Weisman and L. Ross Babcock’s miniatures wargame, before morphing into a tabletop role-playing game, video game franchise, and destination pre-VR arcade experience. Catalyst took the reins a few years later and relaunched the line in 2015.

“That meant all-new, ready-to-use, high-performance plastics – and completely redesigning the core products to match that quality,” said the BattleTech tabletop blog team wrote wrote on January 2. “These were a hit from the moment they became available in January 2018; presale was so high that we started second printings before the first one even hit the market. The seventh edition of A game of armored combat and the eighth edition of the beginners box were loaded onto ships at the end of 2022 and once they go on sale, 160,000 units will have been put on the market between these two boxes in four years.

Since then the line has expanded. First came the ForcePacks – discrete boxed sets of four to six miniatures. Catalyst sold half a million of them, plus another 160,000 of the mercenary-themed follow-up packs. To be BattleTech: Clan Invasion Kickstarter raised an eye-popping $2.5 million in 2020, placing it in the top 10 most funded table games on that platform that year. Then the Alpha attack box set landed at Gen Con 2022, with another 30,000 units sold in its first few runs. All in all, the company expects to have sold some 9 million 28mm miniatures by mid-summer.

Why has Catalyst been so successful? Having a healthy relationship with his peers in the video game space helps immensely. Harsh arrangements’ BattleTech turn-based strategy game remains a fixture in the top 10 lists in the video game industry, and its longevity exceeds even the developers’ own wishes, thanks to multiple excellent fan adaptations. Meanwhile, Piranha Games’ MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries had a mediocre launch, but has found success with follow-up expansions. The next item — Rise of Rasalhague – is comes out later this month.

Most importantly, the three companies share resources, including artists, to create a cohesive and thematically consistent lineup of mech sculptures across all of its incarnations. Enjoy your test drive in first-person or isometric mode? Why not buy one yourself and paint it to your liking?

Catalyst has its own expansion plans. The company says an upcoming crowdfunding campaign will unlock 50 new designs, including an expanded range of plastic tanks and airborne vehicles. The campaign will be launched this spring during AdeptiCon 2023.

“By any standard, BattleTech is now more successful and popular than ever before,” said Catalyst. “With the forthcoming Mercenaries Kickstarter and the lead up to BattleTech‘s 40th anniversary, there is an excellent chance that our current staggering success will be eclipsed as BattleTech reaches even more fans.”