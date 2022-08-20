It is the scene for what is expected to be a very uneasy Royal standoff. Prince Harry and Meghan will return from California to the UK next month to stay at Frogmore Cottage – which is close to William and Kate’s new home, Adelaide Cottage.

While the feuding couples are unlikely to meet, TALI FRASER offers a guide to the 5,000-acre Windsor Great Park estate in Berkshire, where the princes could reconcile their differences and where their five children – who reportedly have never met – could finally play together.

1. The (very) long walk

The nearly three-mile driveway was packed with well-wishers for Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding

The nearly three-mile ceremonial driveway is the main route to St George’s Chapel and was overrun with benefactors for Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding.

It is also featured in Royal Ascot TV coverage every year as the Queen’s carriage makes its way to the racecourse.

Along the way, she passes the ‘Copper Horse’ statue of George III, made from molten copper cannons. The Long Walk was filled with 500 picnic tables during this year’s platinum anniversary celebrations.

2. Cricket field

Prince Philip was an enthusiastic member of the Royal Household Cricket Club. The team, made up of employees from the various households, plays amateur and roving parties, including the Royal Marines. Philip’s blazer is on display in the pavilion on the ground.

3. Frogmore Cottage: the loophole of the Sussexes

Frogmore Cottage got its name during an 1875 visit from Queen Victoria, who was said to be disgusted by the number of small frogs roaming the area

The ten-bedroom property – the main residence of the Sussexes in the UK since they moved to California two years ago – was given its unusual name by Queen Victoria, who described the ‘huge number of little frogs’ during a visit in 1875 as ‘quite disgusting’. described.

It underwent a £2.4 million refurbishment at taxpayers’ expense in 2018, although Harry and Meghan have since repaid the money.

4. Victorian Barn Farm Shop

Located on the edge of the park at Nelson Gate and made from Victorian pottery sheds, the small shop sells local produce, eggs and meats, including ham and sausage, from animals raised on the estate.

Hampers with marmalade, fudge, pâtés and liqueurs cost £220, while a cappuccino costs £2.41.

5. Prince Consort Farm

The dairy farm is home to a herd of Jersey cattle, many of which are descended from the original cows presented to Queen Victoria.

They are treated generously: they are milked by robots and they sleep on waterbeds. The farm was founded by Prince Albert, a staunch advocate of new farming techniques, who introduced fountains and marble tabletops to keep the cream cool.

The cow’s milk is used to produce Windsor Castle’s range of ice cream, which is sold in the farm shop.

6. Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle is said to be the Queen’s favorite residence and is believed to have been coveted by Adolf Hitler as his British base

A favorite of the Queen, the 1000-year-old castle was also admired by Adolf Hitler, who is rumored to have designated it as his British base in case Germany defeated Britain in World War II.

In 1994, a £1 billion oil explosion was promised when the Queen authorized a Canadian company to drill sites on the estate. However, the plans were quietly called off after anxious locals warned of “a second Dallas.”

7. Golf course that’s convenient for Andy

The nine-hole course comes in handy for the disgraced Royal Prince Andrew, who has relinquished the best courses in the world since the scandal over his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The nine-hole course at the Royal Household Golf Club is ideal for Prince Andrew as it is close to Royal Lodge, his £30 million home in Windsor.

Once a fixture on the world’s best courses, Andrew now practices his swing in private after finishing his official duties.

8. Eton: Prince’s School

Prince William (right) and his brother Prince Harry both attended the prestigious independent school Eton, with William outperforming his brother at their A levels

Prince William and Harry both attended the elite school, which was founded in 1441 and is just a short walk from Windsor Castle.

When photographers were invited into Harry’s dorm, they saw pictures of bikini-clad women on the wall, plus a framed portrait of his late mother.

William came from the £14,000-a-term school with A-levels of A, B and C in Geography, Art and Biology; while Harry scored a B for art and a D for geography.

9. Adelaide Cottage: Cambridge’s ‘modest’ new home

William and Kate reportedly would like to live closer to the 96-year-old queen and send their three children to a good school nearby

William and Kate’s new four bedroom home has been described as a ‘modest’ cottage ten minutes’ walk from the castle.

It is believed that the couple wants to move closer to the 96-year-old queen and send their three children to a good school. The house has a history: it was used for rendezvous between Princess Margaret and her married lover Peter Townsend

10. Royal Horse Show: The Queen’s Favorite

One of the Queen’s favorite events, the Royal Windsor Horse Show was set up in 1943 to raise money for the war. The first appearance brought in £391,000, the equivalent of 78 Typhoon fighters.

Though first conceived as a horse and dog show, dogs were banned the following year after a lurcher stole some chicken from George VI’s lunch.

11. Guard’s Polo: Diana’s Hangout

Princess Diana often watched matches and attended in 1989 with Prince Charles and her cavalryman James Hewitt

Few summer events in society compare to the annual Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo, which is held on the Smith Lawn at the Guards Polo Club.

Princess Diana often watched matches and attended in 1989 with Prince Charles and her cavalryman James Hewitt.

12. Canadian Totem Pole

The totem pole was given to the Queen as a gift from the Canadian people. It is 100 feet long and weighs a whopping 12 tons

The 30-foot, 12-ton pole, on the right — near Wick Pond on the southeast side of the estate — was given to the Queen in 1958 as a gift from the people of Canada.

It was carved from a 600-year-old red cedar by Chief Mungo Martin of the Kwakiutl tribe.

Vineyard is Trump’s toast

The Windsor Estate is home to an impressive vineyard that produces English sparkling wines, including wines that were served to former US President Donald Trump

Planted in 2011 with 16,700 vines, The Great Park Vineyard produces sparkling wines, including a rosé for £49.99. During Trump’s 2019 state banquet, a 2014 vintage was presented to guests.