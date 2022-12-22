Battery charge dropped against ex-NFL receiver Antonio Brown in Florida

Ex-NFL receiver Antonio Brown is out of battery after an incident in late November in Florida.

The Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday the decision to drop the charges. An arrest warrant issued against Brown was also ignored.

Prosecutors said they were “determined that we could not prove conclusively that a battery had occurred.”

On November 28, a woman called police and said Brown threw a shoe at her. She thought he intended to hit her in the face with the projectile, but missed. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest, although he was never taken into custody.

As part of the investigation, the Hillsborough County law firm questioned the woman on Dec. 16.

“After the alleged victim was sworn in, she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr Brown’s intent to hit or physically harm her,” the agency said in a statement. “Domestic violence cases are often difficult and contain conflicting evidence.”

A judge also denied a request for a temporary protective order against Brown.

Brown, 34, has not played an NFL game since his dramatic exit from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game last season. More like two women accused Brown of sexual assaultincluding a woman who said he raped her. No charges were ever filed in either case.

()