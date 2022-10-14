Battersea Power Station finally opens to the public TODAY after 40 years of decay

Battersea Power Station has come back to life as the iconic London landmark finally opened its doors to the public today for the first time after lying in a state of dereliction for decades.

The former power station, which supplied electricity to sites across London for 40 years before being decommissioned in 1983, has been restored to its former glory and is now complete with a shopping mall, food court, a public square and even a pedestrianised high street.

Simon Murphy, boss of the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPDC), described the eight-year restoration project as a ‘Herculean task’.

He said: ‘Today marks a historic and hugely celebratory moment as we open Battersea Power Station and Electric Boulevard to the public.

‘Many said it was impossible, several tried and failed, however we’ve succeeded in bringing Battersea Power Station back to life so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.’

The £9 billion restoration project has been eight years in the making as developers set about to restore the former powerhouse, which opened in 1933 and is located on an 42-acre site, to its former glory.

The move was only made possible after it the power station was snapped up by Malaysian investors in 2012 for £750 million.

Before this, it lay abandoned for nearly 40 years after the power station – which at its peak supplied electricity to one-fifth of Londoners – was decommissioned in 1983.

Battersea Power Station has finally opened its doors to the public for the first time after the Grade II* listed building lay abandoned and in a state of derelict for decades

Members of the public enter Battersea Power Station on Friday morning after an eight-year restoration project saw the power station restored to its former glory

Experts have finished a painstaking restoration of the Art Deco former nerve centre of one half of Battersea Power Station

The new-look power station opened its doors at 10am today. To celebrate the opening, a free, five-day ‘Festival of Power’ will run over today, this and next weekend

The project was only made possible after it the power station was snapped up by Malaysian investors in 2012 for £750 million

Before and after: Turbine Hall B has been restored to its former glory and is now complete with a shopping mall

To celebrate the opening of the new-look industrial building, a free, five-day ‘Festival of Power’ is running over today, this and next weekend.

Among the restaurants opening this weekend are Megan’s, Roti King, Le Bab, Poke House and Clean Kitchen Club.

An Arcade Food Hall is also set to open in the building’s Boiler House in 2023, when more shops will be joining the likes of Levi’s, Abercrombie & Fitch Mango, Uniqlo, Space NK and Aesop – which are all open from today.

As well as well-known chains, the station also houses Curated Works, a shop stocking products from 40 small local businesses.

A hotel with a restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Henrique Sa Pessoa will also ‘follow shortly’, the Evening Standard reports.

A bar converted from the former control room at Battersea Power Station with visitors flooding in after it officially opened today

Malaysian investors snapped up the Power Station in 2012 for £400 million, with a view to redevelop the site, and saw the King and Queen of Malaysia officiate the opening ceremony on Thursday

Control Room B has been transformed into an experiential cocktail bar which transports guests back to the 1950s, when the second half of the Power Station was built

Visitors enjoy the new bar in the power station’s control room. At its peak, Battersea Power Station supplied a fifth of London’s electricity

The £9 billion restoration project has been eight years in the making as developers set about to restore the former powerhouse, which opened in 1933 and is located on an 42-acre site, to its former glory

Work began on the power station in 1929, with the first power generated in 1933, however there was initially just one Turbine Hall with two chimneys.

Battersea Power Station expanded as the need for electricity grew in the capital, with Turbine Hall B powering up in 1944 and in 1955, the fourth and final chimney was completed – these have since been dismantled and rebuilt during the restoration project.

In 1983, the power station was decommissioned, and lay abandoned for many years before several failed attempts were made to redevelop the site.

Malaysian investors snapped up the Power Station in 2012 for £400 million, with a view to redevelop the site, and saw the King and Queen of Malaysia officiate the opening ceremony on Thursday.

A fireworks display was held on Friday to mark the opening of Battersea Power Station to the power for the first time. Simon Murphy, boss of the BPDC, called it a ‘historic and celebratory moment’

Queen Mary and a young Princess Elizabeth II (pictured left) being shown around Control Room A at Battersea Power Station in April 1964

Smoke billowing from the four chimneys of Battersea Power Station in December 1962. The white chimneys which tower above the Thames have since been dismantled and rebuilt as part of the renovation works

Turbine Hall A during construction work in 2007. The new Turbine Hall has been transformed into a glamorous 1930s-style shopping destination, according to the developers BPDC

A view of Turbine Hall B which is now a shopping destination including high street retailers and independent shops

Control Room B: The former Control Room B has been renovated into a experiential bar

Features to remind the public of the power station’s historic past. Pictured in Turbine Hall B

Features to remind the public of the power station’s historic past. Pictured in Turbine Hall B

People walk in Battersea Power Station on the first day of its official opening to the public. The power station was decommissioned in 1983 and lay in ruin for decades

Turbine Hall A reflects the lavish Art Deco glamour of the 1930s when the Power Station was built.

Meanwhile, Turbine Hall B which was completed in the 1950s, has more of a brutalist, industrial look and feel.

The Power Station’s two Control Rooms, which managed the distribution of power from Carnaby Street to Wimbledon have also been fully restored.

The original Control Room A, the first to be built and formerly vital in sending coal-fired power to many homes across the city, is set to become a unique events space.

And Control Room B has been transformed into an exciting new all-day bar concept, where patrons will be able to get up close and personal with the Control Room’s original dials and controls.

The Boiler House is set to become Apple’s new London headquarters, the workplace for more than 1,000 staff.

The original Control Room A, built in the 1970s, was the first to be built and formerly vital in sending coal-fired power to many homes across the city

Restored to its former glory: Control Room A now. It is set to become an events space

Friends enjoy a drink on the balcony of the Duchess Belle pub that overlooks Battersea Power Station during construction works in May 2019

Sitting above the Boiler House is the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the development – 18 ‘Sky Villas’ – luxury flats nestled among roof terraces and gardens. They are among 254 flats making up the residential offering here.

Visitors can even pay to go up the 190-metre north-west chimney in a glass elevator for 360-degree panoramic views of the city from a platform, in what is being hailed as a ‘the cherry on top of the cake for our redevelopment’.

Dan Westley, leasing director at Battersea Power Station Development Company added it was a ‘truly one-of-a kind attraction’.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ‘As a lifelong South Londoner, I am particularly delighted to see the iconic Battersea Power Station opening its doors for the first time in forty years as a new addition to London’s thriving shopping and entertainment landscape

‘This redevelopment of a 20th Century London landmark has already helped to deliver new investment, vital transport links and jobs for local people.

‘Battersea Power Station will now breathe new life into this part of London – attracting more investment and boosting our economy as we build a better London for everyone.’

From power to penthouses: Battersea Power Station’s fascinating history 1926: The site of a super-station at Battersea is first mooted, with its proposed location causing a storm of protest. Plans are approved by Electricity Commissioners the following year. 1930: Battersea A, the first of the two adjacent power stations begins to take shape. Architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott is appointed and tasked with connecting Battersea Power Station’s architectural features. The steel frame is enveloped in a brick skin and the chimneys pre-cast in concrete. Distinctive fluting is designed for the brick cladding and chimney bases. 1933: The first two 69MW generating units in Battersea A begin operating. Two years later, a further 105MW generating set completes Battersea A. Design and presentation throughout the finished building reflects its eminent position in the industry 1937: Construction begins on Battersea B. With war imminent, brick and concrete covers are constructed for the turbo– alternators and shelters built over existing glass. 1939: Construction of Battersea B continues throughout World War II. A survey by Architectural Magazine finds that the power station is the second most popular modern building in the country. 1944: Battersea B comes into service. 1953: With the last 100MW set commissioned the overall capacity is 509MW. Battersea generates a fifth of London’s power, with 28 stations taking care of the rest. It has a higher thermal efficiency than any other power station. 1955: The fourth and final chimney is completed, making the power station the largest brick building in Europe. 1975: Battersea A ceases generation after 42 years. 1976: Pink Floyd suspends an inflatable pink pig between The Power Station’s chimneys, for its ‘Animals’ album cover. Chaos ensues when the pig breaks free and flies into a Heathrow flight path. 1980: In recognition of its Art Deco splendour, the Secretary of State for the Environment Michael Heseltine lists Battersea Power Station as a building of special architectural and historical interest. 1982: Battersea B ceases operations. 1984: Battersea Leisure wins a development competition run by The Department of Environment and The Central Electricity Generating Board with plans for a leisure and entertainment complex. 1987: John Broome purchases the site. 1989: With initial demolition complete, including removal of the Boiler House roof and west wall, funding runs out and Battersea Leisure ceases trading. 1993: Hong Kong-based consortium Parkview International buys the site and embarks on a series of schemes and planning applications. 2006: Real Estate Opportunities (REO) plc, majority-owned by Irish developer Treasury Holdings, purchases the site and appoints Rafael Viñoly’s practice to devise a new master plan. 2010: The London Borough of Wandsworth grants planning for a development of 7.9m sq ft – one of the largest planning consents granted in central London. 2010: Following the collapse of the Irish real estate market, the Irish agency NAMA and Lloyds TSB foreclose on REO loans and administrators Ernst & Young (E&Y) are appointed. 2012: In June, it is announced that SP Setia and Sime Darby have entered into an exclusive agreement with Ernst & Young, NAMA and LloydsTSB to purchase Battersea Power Station. Wandsworth Council greets the announcement by stating that the deal is ‘very good news.’ In September the purchase is completed. 2013: Works begin to redevelop the 42-acre site surrounding the Power Station to create a new community of homes, shops, cafes, restaurants, cultural venues and open space for London. 2021: In September, two new Tube stations making up the Northern Line Extension, at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station. 2022: Battersea Power Station opens its doors to the public for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Battersea Power Station’s A-list neighbours to look out for If you fancy living next door to a celebrity, there’s no better place. Pop legend Sting, 69, and his wife Trudie Styler, 67, bought an apartment in the development in 2014, describing it as ‘love at first sight’. The pair own a property in Circus West Village, where prices range from £495,000 for a studio flat to £3.2 million for a four-bedroom apartment. Power station residents can also rub shoulders with TV adventurer Bear Grylls, 46, who owns an apartment there with his wife Shara, 47, and three sons. The family has lived in Battersea for years. He said it was a ‘chance to own a little bit of history’. Power station residents can rub shoulders with TV adventurer Bear Grylls and his wife Shara, and Sting and his wife Trudie The apartments boast stunning interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows and luxury bathrooms Interior designers have excelled themselves with ultra-modern features Don’t be surprised if you spot the Beckhams on a day out. Victoria has a design studio in Battersea and David is often found having a kickabout with the boys in Battersea Park. While other property owners — many from China, Singapore and Hong Kong — may not be instantly recognisable, among them you’ll find social media influencers, shipping tycoons and the odd oligarch. Tech moguls also abound. This year, 1,400 Apple employees will descend as the power station becomes its new London HQ, taking over six floors of the historic Boiler House.

Stunning images reveal Battersea Power Station’s restored Art Deco control room that starred in Oscar-winning film The King’s Speech and was visited by the Queen in 1946 as site is transformed into new apartment and shopping complex

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent for MailOnline

Between 1933 and 1975, it was from a single teak-floored space that electricity was directed across much of London.

Until it was decommissioned along with one part of Battersea Power Station in 1975, the dials and buttons in Control Room A sent power to the likes of Carnaby Street, Wimbledon and even Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

Now, experts have finished a painstaking restoration of the Art Deco former nerve centre ahead of the opening of the Grade-II* listed building’s opening this autumn.

It is the jewel in the crown of the former power station that has been preserved after the building was turned into an apartment and shopping complex.

The building’s first residents – some of whom paid £16million for the luxury of living in the historic space – moved in last year, whilst the shopping complex will open in September.

When finished, the £9billion project it will house more than 100 shops, bars and restaurants, along with 254 apartments and office space. Most of the flats have already been sold, but not all have been finished.

The station building itself is part of a wider 42-acre site that will ultimately house 4,239 homes, one hotel, more than 250 shops and restaurants, leisure facilities and a riverside park.

The control room’s restoration team used techniques including 3D printing to replicate dials, knobs and levers that had gone missing over the decades and digital colour scanning to match the original 1930s paint job.

The room was used to depict a BBC studio in 2010 film The King’s Speech, which won a raft of awards including four Oscars and seven Baftas. King George VI, played by Colin Firth, was then seen making his broadcast to the nation after overcoming his stammer.

In 1946, when it was still a powerhouse of electricity production, it was visited by the then Princess Elizabeth with her grandmother Queen Mary.

Until it was decommissioned along with one part of Battersea Power Station in 1975, the dials and buttons in Control Room A sent power to the likes of Carnaby Street, Wimbledon and even Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Above: Workers in the room when it was still in use

A young Princess Elizabeth and her Grandmother Queen Mary are joined by several dignitaries who are shown around Control Room ‘A’, during a state visit in April 1946

At its peak, Battersea Power Station produced a fifth of London’s electricity, and Control Room A, later joined by Control Room B, which was finished in the 1950s, managed the distribution of electricity generated by the power station’s turbines.

Control Room A remained in use until 1975 when the 1930s half of the building, which includes Turbine Hall A, closed down. It was fully decommissioned in 1983.

The firm behind the development of the power station worked closely with Historic England, Wandsworth Council, and lead architects WilkinsonEyre and Lucas UK, whose specialists led the restoration of Control Room A.

Attention to detail was key, with the two banks of switchboards that run north-south along the western side of the room having been meticulously restored.

Also back to excellent condition are the large synchroscopes, which provided further information to engineers on duty when the power station was operational.

At its peak, Battersea Power Station produced a fifth of London’s electricity, and Control Room A, later joined by Control Room B, which was finished in the 1950s, managed the distribution of electricity generated by the power station’s turbines

Control Room A was used to depict a BBC studio in 2010 film The King’s Speech (above). It was also used in Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

King George VI, played by Colin Firth, was then seen making his broadcast to the nation after overcoming his stammer

The semi-circular control desk, which also appeared in The King’s Speech, is another original feature that has been painstakingly preserved and revived.

Other major films that have been shot in Control Room A include Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.

Control Room A is of stark contrast to its sister Control Room B, which began operating in 1953.

The latter is more austere in its architecture and opens out directly into the similar Turbine Hall B – in comparison to Control Room A, which is an entirely separate room.

The work on Control Room A is part of the wider regeneration of the site.

The Turbine Halls will also open to the public later this year, with a glass elevator taking visitors more than 350 feet up its north-west chimney for a panoramic view of the capital.

The work on Control Room A is part of the wider regeneration of the site. Above: Dials are seen below a sign reading ‘Wimbledon 2’

Control Room A remained in use until 1975 when the 1930s half of the building, which includes Turbine Hall A, closed down. Battersea Power Station was fully decommissioned in 1983. Above: The restored Control Room A

A huge bank of restored equipment is seen inside Control Room A at Battersea Power Station. For nearly half a century, the station was a symbol of industrial strength. But when dirty coal-fired plants were gradually replaced with cheaper and cleaner forms of energy, its output dwindled. It was closed in 1983

Dials are seen on boards reading ‘Bankside 1’ and ‘Bankside 2’. Control Room A sent power to parts of London that included Buckingham Palace

Dials on ‘Generator 2’ are seen inside Control Room A. After it was closed, Battersea Power Station began to visibly decay, with its chimneys cracking and its six million bricks crimbling

The apartments at the old Battersea Power Station in south-west London are seen in a computer-generated rendering of th eproject

The Chimney Lift Experience — due to be completed this year — is another exclusive attraction. A Willy Wonka-esque glass elevator, it transports visitors 109 metres (358 ft) up inside one of the power station’s iconic chimneys, all of which were rebuilt as part of the restoration work

Simon Murphy, chief executive of the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said: ‘The unveiling of our completely restored Control Room A is another pivotal moment in the regeneration of this iconic Grade II* listed building.

‘It has been a key objective to bring these historic areas back to life, whilst remaining true to their original forms.

‘We are looking forward to bringing a new purpose to this piece of London’s history upon our opening this Autumn and to showing the public all of the incredibly detailed restoration work undertaken over the past decade to open this landmark up for all.’

Emily Gee, Historic England’s regional director for London and the South-East, said: ‘We are delighted that the refurbishment of Control Room A at Battersea Power Station is now complete.

‘This is a huge achievement and another milestone reached as this exciting project nears completion.’

Brands including Ralph Lauren, Kalvin Klein, Mango, Aesop and Hugo Boss have leased shopping space inside the power station.

Last September, the new Northern Line tube station serving the power station and nearby Nine Elms opened.

At the time, the new stations marked the first major expansion of the London Underground since the opening of the extension of the Jubilee line from Green Park to Stratford in 1999.