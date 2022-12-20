Batters scrambling: The new Kookaburra ball that seams to wreak havoc

Fleming noted that Captain Pat Cummins, encouraged by the extra movement, bowed fuller. Earlier he didn’t get many wickets lbw. “Over the past two summers, his lbs and bowleds have gone through the roof.”

Fleming said a nice side effect of the changed dynamics was that the runs regained meaning. “One thing I love as a commentator is that you do reviews,” he said. “The last two summers of Travis Head have been super impressive. His two hundred against England in bowler-friendly conditions were match winners.

Mitchell Starc unleashes one on the Gabba. Credit:Getty Images

“Without these 90 we will probably lose this test match [against South Africa]. We can rightly say that he won three test matches in bowling conditions.

On the fine line that trustees walk, bowling conditions sometimes tipped over into devastating circumstances. Test matches in Australia for the past two years have typically been done within four days, last year’s Boxing Day test ended an hour after the third day and the first South African test last week was over in two days.