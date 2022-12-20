Batters scrambling: The new Kookaburra ball that seams to wreak havoc

Fleming noted that Captain Pat Cummins, encouraged by the extra movement, bowed fuller. Earlier he didn’t get many wickets lbw. “Over the past two summers, his lbs and bowleds have gone through the roof.”
Fleming said a nice side effect of the changed dynamics was that the runs regained meaning. “One thing I love as a commentator is that you do reviews,” he said. “The last two summers of Travis Head have been super impressive. His two hundred against England in bowler-friendly conditions were match winners.
“Without these 90 we will probably lose this test match [against South Africa]. We can rightly say that he won three test matches in bowling conditions.
On the fine line that trustees walk, bowling conditions sometimes tipped over into devastating circumstances. Test matches in Australia for the past two years have typically been done within four days, last year’s Boxing Day test ended an hour after the third day and the first South African test last week was over in two days.
Fleming said he felt for trustees. “Curating is very similar to the new ball swing bowling. There are controllable factors and non-controllable factors,” he said. “The trustees can control the grass on the field and the rolling, but they can’t control the weather.”
For example, the pitches in Perth and Brisbane have about the same clay content and had similar grass cover for recent Tests, but the Brisbane pitch was harder on the bottom, making it faster and causing a bloodbath for batsmen. For Boxing Day, the MCG expects a good pitch, but less lively than last year’s Ashes Test, when Scott Boland made his spectacular debut.
Josh Hazlewood has missed Australia’s last two Tests due to injury, but when fully recovered he will bring a pleasant headache to selectors on Boxing Day: him or Boland?
“I’m going with Scott Boland on Josh Hazlewood,” Fleming said. Part of me can’t believe I’m saying that because Josh is going to be one of our greatest bowlers if he isn’t already.
“I’m worried about his injury, to that grunter muscle. There’s some ambiguity about it. We have fast bowling depth. We have a guy who averages 10 with the ball. I would be careful. We have India. We have England. We have a man who is actually on fire. Big ‘Bolo’ for me!”
One thing’s for sure, between a bowler-friendly, bowler-friendly ball and a home crowd, the MCG is definitely Boland-friendly.
