Battered by climate change, Latin America must brace for worse: report

Hurricane Iota caused major devastation in Nicaragua in 2020.



Floods, heatwaves and longest drought in 1,000 years: Latin America grapples with devastating effects of climate change that will only get worse, a report from the World Meteorological Organization warned Friday.

In its 2021 State of the Climate report for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), the WMO said ecosystems, food and water, human health and well-being were all hit hard.

Glaciers in the tropical Andes have lost more than 30 percent of their surface area in less than 50 years, increasing the risk of water scarcity in many regions.

Sea levels continued to rise at a faster rate than globally, and the so-called mega-drought in Central Chile, which has lasted for 13 years, is the longest in at least 1,000 years.

Meanwhile, deforestation rates were “the highest since 2009, a blow to both the environment and climate change mitigation,” the report said.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon doubled from the 2009-2018 average, with 22 percent more forest cover lost in 2021 than the year before.

The Amazon provides oxygen-producing and carbon-capturing functions that are critical not only to the region but to the world.

‘Decades of progress’ stalled

The report also documented the third-highest number — 21 — named storms ever recorded for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, and extreme rainfall that killed hundreds and destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes.

Floods in Cuba last month.



“Raising sea level rise and ocean warming are expected to continue to affect coastal livelihoods, tourism, health, food, energy and water security, especially in small islands and Central American countries,” said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas. .

“For many Andean cities, melting glaciers represent the loss of an important source of fresh water… for domestic use, irrigation and hydropower.”

Worsening climate change, exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, has “stalled decades of progress against poverty, food insecurity and the reduction of inequality in the region,” added Mario Cimoli of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. .

In Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, 7.7 million people were facing severe food insecurity by 2021.

The LAC region had recorded an average temperature increase of about 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade between 1991 and 2021, the report said — a doubling from 1961-1990.

“Unfortunately, there is a greater impact for the region as both the atmosphere and ocean continue to change rapidly,” said a WMO press release.

Chile is experiencing its longest drought in 1,000 years.



“Food and water supplies will be disrupted. Towns and cities and the infrastructure needed to sustain them are increasingly endangered.”

The region was in dire need of early warning systems to adapt to climate extremes, the WMO said.

