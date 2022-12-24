Bats plunge from underside of bridge as Lone Star State hits historic winter storm, killing 23

Freezing temperatures in Texas are having devastating effects on the city’s wildlife, including its largest bat colony.

The Mexican free-tailed bats live in the crevices of the Waugh Bridge in Houston, but the cold temperatures have sent them into hypothermic shock, causing them to fall onto the sidewalk below.

To save them, Mary Warwick, the wildlife director of the Houston Humane Society, has gone to the bridge with a flashlight and a collection box to save the cold-stunned bats.

Then she brings them back to rehab and puts them next to a heat source to raise their body temperature.

“Then we give them moisture under their skin to hydrate them,” she explained ABC 13. “And then, a few hours after that, we can start offering them food.”

Warwick, the town’s only bat rehabilitator, plans to head back to the bridge until the freeze is over.

Warwick has now put foam on the ground for the bats to have a soft landing and took nearly 200 home on Friday to care for them.

The Waugh Bridge Colony had about 300,000 bats before experiencing traumatic weather events like Hurricane Harvey, the February 2021 freeze and now this most recent winter frost.

Warwick said traumatic weather events like this could force the bats to migrate further south and find a new home outside of Houston.

“We might lose them,” Warwick fears. “Maybe they’re moving further south. I do not know. I hope we can keep them. I hope that if we can build a community that cares for them through things like this, we can keep them here longer.”

Warwick says the bats are important to the ecosystem because they eat pests like moths and mosquitoes.

Warwick says anyone who finds a bat should put it in a box and take it to the Houston Humane Society for rehabilitation, remembering not to touch the bat with bare hands.

“All you have to do is get a box or a shoe box. Grab some cardboard. Swipe them into the box. Keep them warm. Keep them dry. Don’t do anything else with them. Tape the box and bring it to us,’ Warwick said.

After rehabilitation and when the freeze is over, the bats are released to rejoin the colony.

The winter storm continued to lash parts of the US with blizzards on Saturday evening after powerful arctic winds earlier in the day left more than a million customers without power and sparked Christmas travel nightmares.

At least 23 weather-related deaths have been confirmed in 11 states as heavy snowfall, howling winds and dangerously freezing temperatures left much of the country, including the normally temperate South, in a frozen grip for a third straight day.

The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado and Michigan.

In hard-hit New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul dispatched the National Guard to Erie County and the state capital of Buffalo, where authorities say emergency services have essentially collapsed due to extreme snowstorms.

The National Weather Service warned that snowstorms in the Great Lakes region, caused by lake-effect snow, will continue into Saturday night, including in Buffalo.

The “bomb cyclone” winter storm, one of the fiercest in decades, had already caused the cancellation of more than 3,300 US flights on Saturday and the delay of nearly 7,500 more, a day after nearly 6,000 were canceled, according to tracking website Flightaware.com.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted on Saturday that “the most extreme disruptions are behind us as airline and airport operations gradually recover” — words that travelers stranded at airports like Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York clung to.

