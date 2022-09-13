Bats’ midnight snacks reveal clues to endangered species management

Environmental DNA (2022). DOI: 10.1002/edn3.354″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Sample collection sites in south-central Indiana, 30 miles apart. The Indianapolis Airport Project (IAP) consists of riparian forests, surrounded by agriculture, residential and commercial development (~5400 ha sampling area). The Hardwood Ecosystem Experiment (HEE) is a contiguous forest with active wood management (~19,000 ha sampling area). The center of each study area is marked with a pink star. Credit: Timothy J. Divoll et al, Environmental DNA (2022). DOI: 10.1002/edn3.354



How do we bring endangered and threatened animals back from the brink? The task is never easy or simple, but one thing is undeniably true: if we don’t understand these animals and what they need to survive, we have little chance of success.

So, rescuing bats is arguably a trickier undertaking than for other species. After all, the cryptic critters only emerge at night and are highly mobile, making it difficult to track their movements and behavior.

In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists from the University of Illinois and Brown University reveal the diets of endangered Indiana bats and endangered northern long-eared bats, providing clues to effectively manage both species and their habitats. The study, published in Environmental DNA.

“This was an in-depth study of these two endangered species in landscapes where they co-exist. No one has done that before. This research gives us a much better idea of ​​how bats not only coexist, but how they benefit our forests and so how can we manage the forest to provide better habitats for bats,” said Joy O’Keefe, an assistant professor and specialist in wildlife enhancement at the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences in Illinois.

Previous research into the diet of these bats relied on older, outdated technologies that could miss important prey species. And no study to date had examined how the two species divide their prey in order to coexist.

“If you have two closely related species that share the same habitat, that means they are probably built the same way and need similar places to live and things to eat. This raises a lot of questions about how they do that. Are they competitive” Or is there a system that allows them to allocate resources? Our job was to find out,” said Tim Divoll, a data scientist in Brown’s Center for Computation & Visualization, who completed his PhD with O’ Keef.

Divoll and O’Keefe humanely captured bats and collected fecal samples at two Indiana sites — a large managed forest and an area of ​​small forest patches near a major airport — over four summers. The researchers identified insect prey from DNA in bat droppings and added size classification as a more practical way of looking at insect prey.

“If a bat sees two moths that are the same size and have the same flight pattern, the bat won’t distinguish which species they are. It will eat any moth it can catch,” Divoll says. “I wanted to use an analysis that would better reflect how bats perceive their prey. We tend to assume that genetic classifications of prey make the most sense, but bats don’t study taxonomy.

“But the taxonomic identification could be very interesting. For example, maybe there are insects in the dataset that need specific host plants. We want to help managers recognize that so they can deal with a diversity of plant species that house a diversity of insects. , which leads to healthier forests and more food options for bats.”

In general, the two bat species ate many of the same insects, including moths, beetles, crickets, wasps, mosquitoes and more. They also ate a significant number of agricultural and forest pests, demonstrating their role as providers of beneficial ecosystem services.

Somewhat surprisingly, the northern bats, the smaller of the two, picked up slightly larger prey. According to the researchers, that’s likely because the northern one is a gleaner, meaning it grabs prey from surfaces, at least some of the time. O’Keefe says that bats that use a gleaning strategy may be more likely to locate larger insects on bark or leaves. That’s in contrast to vents, bats that take prey mid-flight; they detect and go after anything that moves in the sky, be it big or small.

That small difference in prey size preference and feeding style may be enough for the bats to avoid direct competition, but the researchers just can’t say for sure.

“It’s hard to say if they’re in direct competition without measuring the availability of different insect species, and we didn’t measure that in our study. But our previous research in the same forested spot showed that northern long-eared bats have much less space at it’s foraging than Indiana bats. And they select their habitat slightly differently. At the end of the night, they may all be eating the same things, but they find them differently,” Divoll says.

The bats’ diets were so similar that there were greater differences between locations — forest or airport — than between bat species.

“This tells us that they generalize at some level about what’s available on a particular site. They may be flexible and specialize at certain times, but these two bats are going after everything that’s mainly there,” Divoll says. “They can use different hunting techniques and search different heights of the forest, but they probably both catch easy targets while looking for the favored prey.”

Study authors include Tim Divoll, Veronica Brown, Gary McCracken and Joy O’Keefe.

Timothy J. Divoll et al, Prey size is more representative than prey taxa in measuring feeding overlap in sympatric forest bats, Environmental DNA (2022). Timothy J. Divoll et al, Prey size is more representative than prey taxa in measuring feeding overlap in sympatric forest bats,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/edn3.354

