Batman stuntman Dave Lea dead at age 67

One of Hollywood’s most successful stuntmen has passed away.

Dave Lea, who worked as a stunt double for Michael Keaton on Batman and Batman Returns, passed away on Saturday. He was 67 years old.

A post on his Facebook page read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lea on August 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM following a short illness.

“He died surrounded by his loved ones. Your kind words and wishes are appreciated at this time. Dave, you were a fighter to the end. REST IN PEACE’

Although the post calls his death the result of a short illness, TMZ has quoted a source who said the cause of death was cancer.

According to the biography posted on DaveLea.comthe hardworking actor began studying martial arts when he was in his early teens and he traveled the world learning from masters such as Dan Inosanto who trained under Bruce Lee, and Joseph Cheng of Wing Chun fame.

He also studied with Grandmaster Leong Swee Lun of Shaolin 5 Animals in Malaysia.

The London-born performer’s aim was to work for television and film and to that end he landed a recurring role on the long-running British drama EastEnders, without ever taking an acting class.

Big Break: Lea’s first big break in Hollywood came when he was hired to work as a stunt double for Michael Keaton in 1989’s Batman. He also created the stunts for 1992’s Batman Returns

Caped Crusader: The in-demand doppelganger worked on Batman Forever with Val Kilmer and on Batman and Robin with George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris O’Donnell

He soon got the chance to audition for Keaton’s stunt double in 1989’s Batman.

He was hired to work with Keaton again in the 1992 film Batman Returns, and with Val Kilmer as the caped crusader in the Batman Forever. He provided uncredited stunts for Batman and Robin with George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris O’Donnell.

Lea made his first on-screen appearance as an actor in Tango And Cash as Sonny.

The film starred Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone, and in addition to his on-screen presence, Lea was hired to train, choreograph and fight Stallone.

The film was panned by critics, but an award for Best Fight Sequence put the versatile trainer on the map.

He continued to work regularly for the next 30 years training stars such as Ben Affleck, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Pfeiffer and many others.

Dance: In addition to martial arts, the multi-talented Lea also studied dance and said, “The best action moves are the ones that just appear in the choreography. You don’t look for them, you feel them’

Sly: Lea first worked with Sylvester Stallone in 1989’s Tango and Cash. He kept working until the end. One of his latest work is featured in Commando as a doppelganger for Mickey Rourke

Lea also studied dance.

On making action scenes realistic, the much sought-after teacher explained: ‘Action is like dancing! Turn on the music and dance. The best action moves are the ones that simply appear in the choreography. You don’t look for them, you feel them.’

The dedicated actor and trainer continued to work to the very end, working as a stunt double for Mickey Rourke in Commando and as a stunt coordinator for the upcoming Everything Will Be Fine in the End.