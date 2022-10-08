Bathurst Top 10 Shootout is CANCELLED for the first time in history due to torrential rain

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The top 10 shootout for the Bathurst 1000 was canceled for the first time in history after ‘crazy’ torrential rain hit the Mount Panorama circuit, making it unsafe for drivers.

Severe weather has lashed the mountain for the best part of the past three days, with heavy downpours causing major flooding across New South Wales.

Motorsport Australia officials spent over an hour deliberating whether to allow the top 10 drivers from Friday’s first qualifying session to take to the track to determine their starting order for Sunday’s race.

The Top 10 Shootout for the Bathurst 1000 was canceled due to heavy rain

But it was deemed unsafe after the final Super2 and Toyota 86 series races were also canned, with rivers of water running onto the track at times.

Organizers said the shootout was “cancelled due to extreme weather, leaving the course in an unsafe condition for competition”

It is the first time since the shootout was introduced in 1978 that it has not started.

‘Obviously we had the big downpour which had a lot in it. There was a lot of runoff across the circuit, Supercars CEO Shane Howard said.

Cam Waters starts from pole position after topping the first qualifying session

Waters (front) and other drivers had to negotiate incredibly difficult conditions on Friday

‘ The officials gave it every chance they could by giving it some time to see if it improved, [they] actually tried to divert where the main stream came on to the course itself.

‘Unfortunately it was just too much there and it didn’t go away and it just shot across the circuit, especially at the end of Turn 1, which was really bad.

‘So the officials deemed it unsafe to compete and obviously we cannot compromise driver safety. It is extraordinarily disappointing for everyone.’

The full starting grid for the Bathurst 1000 was instead decided on the results of the first qualifying, meaning Cam Waters will start from pole.

But as the rain continued to lash Mount Panorama, organizers decided to cancel the Top 10 Shootout scheduled for Saturday

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 is expected to be the wettest ever

It means Tickford Racing’s Waters will start the Great Race from pole for the second time, having also secured their place in 2020.

Waters said he was disappointed to see the shootout canceled but would prefer to see the entire field out for Sunday’s race rather than have cars destroyed in the dangerous conditions.

‘The rain was crazy and you saw the rivers and everything that was going on. It would be a bit of a safety thing,” he told Fox Sports.

‘As soon as you hit a river you’re out of control of the car and you don’t want to write off cars the day before the big race. I’m disappointed but I think the officials made the right call.’

Supercars championship leader Shane van Gisbergen starts from seventh

Waters will be flanked on the front row by 2021 champion co-driver Lee Holdsworth, who is taking part in his final race around Mt Panorama.

Holdsworth’s winning partner Chaz Mostert lines up in third, with Supercars championship leader Shane van Gisbergen dropping from fourth to seventh after a three-grid spot was imposed on his car at the end of the first qualifying session.

Erebus Motorsports’ three entries are all in the top 10 with Richie Stanaway fourth, Brodie Kostecki ninth and Will Brown tenth.

The Bathurst 1000 begins at 11.15am AEDT on Sunday.