Bathrobe bikie Comanchero boss Allan Meehan gets Milperra massacre anniversary wrong

If there’s one date every Comanchero should know, it’s September 2, 1984 – the anniversary of the Milperra massacre, in which four gang members were killed in a shootout with the Bandidos.

Comanchero’s new national president, Allan Meehan, acknowledged that loss with an “on this day” Instagram post on Saturday.

The only problem is that 24 hours after the memorial should have been marked.

Meehan has been busy on social media since his elevation to the top job two months ago, regularly posting photos of himself with fellow cyclists and other employees.

Comanchero president Allan Meehan, pictured with his wife Elise, posted a tribute to the four gang members killed in the 1984 Milperra massacre on Saturday, but got the birthday date wrong. The massacre took place on September 2, not September 3.

He has showcased a $100,000 Harley-Davidson, new recruit Jesse Vella — formerly a senior Rebel — and beloved photos with his glamorous wife.

Early on Saturday afternoon, Meehan published a tribute to the four Comanchero who were killed on Father’s Day in 1984 in the Viking Tavern parking lot in Milperra in Sydney’s southwest.

They were: Club Vice President Robert “Foggy” Lane, Sergeant-at-arms Phillip “Leroy” Jeschke, and their comrades Ivan “Sparra” Romcek and Tony “Dog” McCoy.

“On this day in 1984…4 Comanchero paid the ultimate price of loyalty,” Meehan wrote.

“They sacrificed their lives for the colors. As they rest peacefully they are never forgotten, we thank them and honor their names. SPARRA DOG LERY MIST.

“May they ride in our hearts and all our hassles. ALWAYS COMANCHERO.’

The origins of the massacre can be traced to Comanchero members who broke up to form their own local chapter of the Bandidos and it remains the worst case of cycling violence in Australia. The aftermath of the outrage is pictured above

Meehan can be forgiven for misunderstanding the most important date in Comanchero’s history; he wasn’t born until two and a half years after the atrocity.

The origins of the massacre can be traced to Comanchero members who broke up to form their own local chapter of the Bandidos and it remains the worst case of cycling violence in Australia.

Innocent bystander Joanne Walters, 14, was also killed in the crossfire, along with Bandidos vice president Mario “Chopper” Cianter and club mate Gregory “Shadow” Campbell.

After a marathon trial, six cyclists convicted of seven murders were given life sentences, while three others convicted of the same crime were given 18 or 20 years in prison.

Twenty-one more were convicted of seven counts of manslaughter and sentenced to sentences ranging from ten to fourteen years.

Comanchero founder and self-proclaimed ‘Commander in Chief’ Jock Ross retained control of the club until Mahmoud ‘Mick’ Hawi seized power in 2003.

When Hawi was jailed for a brawl at Sydney Airport in 2009 that killed a Hells Angel employee, his position was taken by Duax Hohepa Ngakuru.

Ngakuru left Australia and was replaced by Mark Buddle in 2010. Mick Murray took over when Buddle left the country in 2016. Recently deported from Turkey and back in Australia, Buddle is accused of importing cocaine worth $40 million.

Meehan, former commander of the Sydney and Canberra divisions of the Comanchero, was given the national job after Murray was arrested in April for a murder in 2019.

Since his promotion, he has been busy promoting his lifestyle on Instagram.

Late last month, Meehan was caught hugging her wife Elise on a luxury yacht on a day estimated to have cost the flamboyant gang boss $25,683.

In a photo posted on Aug. 26, the 35-year-old wore a $7,000 branded outfit and jewelry, including his signature gold and black Versace silk shirt.

His wife also wore Versace with Balenciaga and Armani accessories that retail for about $5,000, on a yacht that can cost up to $14,000 to rent for a half-day.

Meehan posted the first photo of Tarek Zahed after he was shot ten times in May. From left to right: Zahed, Meehan, convicted drug importer George Lergou and Mohamad Alameddine

Meehan wore an impressive Versace medusa plaque necklace worth nearly $2,000, a Versace watch worth nearly $3,000, and a $1,800 Versace silk shirt.

Wife Elise carried a $3,000 Balenciaga handbag, wore a $1,300 Versace T-shirt, Versace sunglasses, and an Armani watch worth a more modest $434.

The luxury private superyacht seen in the photo can cost up to $14,000 to charter for a four-hour harbor cruise, bringing the final bill for the day trip to $25,683.

Meehan’s social media post was captioned, “She gives me power.”

“You’re lucky,” said one admirer. ‘She’s gorgeous.’ While another wrote, “When a man has a strong wife, the man is virtually untouchable.”

“Power couple,” said a third.

The glamorous photo came a day after Meehan showed off a club member’s new custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod with Comanchero paintwork and a striking gold frame and engine. The owner of the flashy pair of wheels was unclear.

Meehan took to Instagram to reveal the machine in a video story accompanying the soundtrack to Wiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow.

A giant gold handlebar dominates and transforms the drag racer into a classic chopper style with glittering gold wheels, glittering belt guard and gold engine casing.

Even the kickstand, brakes, clutch, gearshift and footpegs are gold-plated, although it’s unclear whether it’s gold-plated or gold-colored chrome.

In July, photos of Meehan in a shabby robe appeared as police showed up on his doorstep in the Southern Highlands.

After comments were made about his nightwear, he returned to Instagram in a $1,000 Versace robe, in the club’s yellow, red and black colors.

Meehan appeared in the photo with his wife in matching colors, but she wore a more modest $55 Winnie the Pooh pajamas from Peter Alexander.

In recent weeks, Meehan has also posted a series of photos alongside Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed and other associates.

“Welcome back Tarek “hard2kill” Zahed,” Meehan captioned an image of Zahed.

In May, Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn when more than 20 bullets were fired into the health club.

Jesse Vella (right), the nephew of former rebel president Alex Vella, has switched to the Comanchero. Allan Meehan (left) announced the move in July on Instagram

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was taken to hospital in critical condition and operated on with gunshot wounds to his head and body, including one that went through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed in the shooting.

Zahed was charged on August 28 with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum in southwestern Sydney.

After one of his Instagram posts, Meehan suggested that he should demand a significant payment from the media for displaying his content.

“Charge the media they continue to use your photos,” said one follower, before Meehan replied that he would demand “1 MILLION EURO.”

Meehan has attracted a large following on social media, including convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby and the murdered widow Roberta of mobster Carl Williams.