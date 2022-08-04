Batgirl star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after ‘awful’ $90M movie was axed by Warner Bros

Batgirl star Leslie Grace first spoke out after Warner Bros. executives. scrapped the $90 million film, while sharing photos and behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s production.

The Latina actress wrote on Instagram after criticizing the cancellation of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah on Wednesday, saying she was proud of the film executives deemed “awful.”

‘Querida familia! Following the recent news about our film ‘Batgirl’, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention that all our incredible cast and tireless crew have put into this film over seven months in Scotland,” Grace wrote.

“I feel blessed to have spent a lifetime working among absolute greats and forging relationships! To every Batgirl fan: THANK YOU for the love and faith that allowed me to take on the cape and, as Babs put it best, “my own goddamn hero!”

While standing by the film, Grace shared videos and photos from the production, including several shots of herself in the Batgirl costume and of the crew having fun.

One of the photos shows Grace posing in the purple superhero outfit, complete with a black cape, wavy red hair and the Batgirl hood over her face.

