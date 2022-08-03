Batgirl film ‘shelved’ by Warner Bros. after studio spent at least $70 million on DC Comics movie

The movie Batgirl is ‘canned’ by Warner Bros.

An insider told the New York Post on Tuesday that the film will not be released in theaters or streaming services after $90 million has been spent on the film.

The decision on the film — due to be released later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by the public, the source told the Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the brand’s future.

And it has been reported that the studio is looking to move away from post-Covid projects made for streaming and go back to major theatrical releases.

The latest: The movie Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace in the title role, has been released by Warner Bros. ‘kept on the shelf’ according to the New York Post

“They think an unspeakable Batgirl will be irreparable,” a source told the press about the decision.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and starring Leslie Grace in the titular role, the film also features a supporting cast including JK Simmons, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser.

The film was not shown last month during a DC panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, where the brand traditionally showcases upcoming projects.

Batgirl was first planned as a release on HBO Max, with The Puck newsletter in April reporting that the then director of Warner Bros. Toby Emmerich had been thinking about a possible theater release for the film.

Behind the scenes: The decision on the film — due to be released later this year — came after test screenings were panned by the public and studio execs thought it would hurt the brand’s future; an explosion sequence was filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, in January

Emmerich left the company last June to start his own production company, following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, with David Zaslav named CEO.

Zaslav has Warner Bros. reorganized with a DC-based film production branch, Variety reported in June.

The film was initially set in motion last year when Warner Bros. aspired to produce films for HBO Max.

Sources at the studio told Variety that the quality of the film and the work of the filmmakers were not a factor in the decision, as the studio wanted the DC releases to be blockbuster-level.

Warner Bros. continues to debate how to handle The Flash’s planned release for next year, amid multiple allegations of misconduct against star Ezra Miller.