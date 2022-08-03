Batgirl directors slam Warner Bros. decision to axe ‘awful’ $100m Batgirl movie

The directors of the scrapped movie Batgirl have rejected Warner Bros’ decision to scrap the $100 million “terrible” film, hoping fans will get to see it someday.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors of the shelved film, said they “still can’t believe the shocking news that their creation was discarded,” and that they wish Batgirl could be shown to fans around the world.

But if God wills it ‘inshallah’ it will be one day, they said.

The decision to scrap the film — which was slated to hit HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by the public, and studio execs believed it would hurt the brand’s future as they hit the DC. Expanded Universe.

El Arbi and Fallah, who also directed Bad Boys For Life and Disney+’s Ms Marvel, wrote in a statement on Instagram: “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it.

“As directors, it’s critical that our work is shown to the public, and while the film was far from finished, we wish fans around the world had had the chance to see and embrace the final film for themselves. .

‘Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.’

Actress Leslie Grace, who would play in the film, has not yet commented on the move.

The directors continued, “Our amazing cast and crew have done an amazing job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are eternally grateful to have been part of that team.

“It was a dream to work with such amazing actors as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and most importantly the wonderful Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity.

“At least as big fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to be a part of the DCEU, even if only for a brief moment. Batgirl for life.’

Batgirl was first given the green light in 2021 as part of a company-wide effort to create feature films especially for HBO Max.

It is said to have played Latina actress Leslie Grace in the titular role as she battled Brendan Fraser’s Firefly, who turned to a life of crime after being fired from his job, losing his health insurance and no longer being able to care for his ailing wife. .

Warner Bros spokesperson said Tuesday: “The decision not to release Batgirl reflects the strategic shift of our leadership regarding the DC universe and HBO Max.

Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her achievements. We are extremely grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective cast and we hope to work with everyone again in the near future.”

According to those who have seen the now-discarded film, Michael Keaton’s Batman was only seen in a few scenes – and he did not serve as a mentor to Grace’s Barbara Gordon, and the costumes were inadequate.

“I’ll say I’m not that surprised Batgirl was canceled because it features an awakened Latino Batgirl and Barbara Gordon in a story that sounds downright awful,” Matt McGloin wrote. Cosmic Book News.

A source also told the Post: “They think an unspeakable Batgirl will be irreparable.”

And Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub tweeted: “I spoke to people who saw #Batgirl and they said it was a huge disappointment.

“Also that the costumes looked cheap, especially Keaton’s Batman costume.”

Executives also have the upcoming Scoob! Scoob!: Holiday Haunt sequel, which cost $40 million.

Filmmakers were told the decision amounted to a “purchase accounting” maneuver Warner Discovery had as the company changed hands earlier this year.

It allows Warner Bros Discovery not to carry its losses forward as it tries to reduce its $3 billion in debt, according to Deadline.

And as it tries to recoup its losses, company officials are moving away from its strategy of releasing big-budget movies to encourage subscriptions to HBO Max, instead focusing on making large-scale movies that compete in the cinema.

In doing so, executives from several production companies decided that the films would have cultural relevance by the time they arrive on streaming platforms.

It’s a marked difference from the Netflix model, which recently spent $200 million to make The Gray Man, an action movie from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, which only stayed in the top spot for eight days, according to the site. indie wire.

But to make Batgirl a theater-quality film, corporate executives would have to spend huge sums of money to improve the films’ graphics, as well as $80 million in worldwide prints and advertisements.

The studio has already spent more than $100 million on the Batgirl film, which, critics say, sees Grace’s Barbara Gordon dressing up as Batman for Halloween and going after terrorists on her own.

The project has seen quite a bit of commotion in the past.

In the beginning, the then CEO of Warner Bros. Toby Emmerich considered a possible theater release for the film.

But Emmerich left the company last June to start his own production company, following the Warner Bros. merger. and Discovery, with David Zaslav named CEO.

He was replaced by MGM’s Michael DeLuca, the Post reports, and the studio has been silent on plans for the film ever since.

Finally, executives announced the cancellation of the film on Tuesday, ahead of co-director Adil El Arbi’s wedding in Morocco, starring Will Smith.

Zaslav has Warner Bros. reorganized with a DC-based film production branch, Variety reported in June.

He is now said to be looking for a boss to run the failing DC Extended Universe as executives debate canning an upcoming The Flash movie amid allegations of abuse and misconduct by star Ezra Miller.

The film would reboot the DC Extended Universe after a string of failed films like Batman v Superman and The Suicide Squad.