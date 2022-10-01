Bates, Jensen the stars as New Zealand clinch low-scoring thriller

New Zealand women 108 for 4 (Bates 54, A Kerr 21, Fraser 1-13) beat West Indian Women 107 for 5 (Knight 42, Jensen 3-24, Carson 2-12) with six wickets

Hayley Jensen’s three wicket-haul and Suzie Bates’ half-century helped New Zealand beat the West Indies by six wickets on the penultimate ball of a low scoring second T20I at North Sound and the run of five games at 1-1 to bring.

After deploying the West Indies, New Zealand limited them to 107 for 5 with Kyshona Knight leading the scorer with a 48-ball 42. Seamer Jensen struck in the fourth over of the innings, eliminating captain Hayley Matthews for a 13- ball 8. Offspinner Eden Carson, who played only her third T20I, then cleared opener Aaliyah Alleyne for 13 in the ninth, later also taking over Chedean Nation.

The West Indies struggled to strike clear and only Chinelle Henry’s 24 out of 22 took them past a three-figure total. Henry and Knight were fired in the last over of the innings, bowled by Jensen when she finished 3 for 24 and bowled 17 runs in her four overs.

The West Indies were able to keep New Zealand quiet for the first ten overs when the visitors scored just 41 for the loss of Sophie Devine, who had a bad day and scored a 20-ball eight. But Bates anchored the chase with her 54 off 61 balls, including six fours. She and Amelia Kerr added 52 in 49 balls for the second wicket before Bates was bowled by Shakera Selman in the 17th over.

In the next over, Cherry-Ann Fraser sent Kerr off for a 25-ball 21 and Maddy Green was eliminated. Needing 17 from 12 balls, New Zealand took over ten from the 19th, thanks to a four from Georgia Plimmer.

It came down to five required from four balls, with Fraser bowling, but Plimmer and Lauren Down ended the game with a ball left.