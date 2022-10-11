Bastion and Torbjörn have been temporarily removed from Overwatch 2

Bastion and Torbjörn are the affected heroes, affecting their ultimate and regular abilities. Torbjörn has the lesser of the two bugs, leaving him out of the competitive queue but still available in Quick Play. The bug is a simple glitch that allows players to extend the duration of their Overload ability if they are fast with the press of a button. All that results is a faster, harder-to-kill Torbjörn, which, given its relative lack of use in the six years overwatch been, doesn’t say much. (Apologies to The edge‘s resident Torbjörn Respecter, Richard Lawler.)

However, Bastion has the much more serious bug hitting its ultimate. By activating Bastion’s ultimate artillery configuration, you can perform a pair of orbital attacks that are devastating to grouped enemies. But with the bug, well… now you can make a carpet bomb. See below.